LG Black Friday TV sale — 5 deals I recommend based on our testing

For years, LG OLED TVs have been the golden standard of televisions. Unfortunately, they've also been some of the most expensive in any given screen size.

Thanks to some early Black Friday TV deals, though, a new LG TV doesn't have to cost its weight in gold — there are plenty of great deals that shave hundreds off the cost of a new TV.

So where should you start looking? Check out the LG C3 OLED and LG G3 OLED, the newest models for 2023 that are among the best OLED TVs we've tested. They offer some of the best picture performance of any TV, and thanks to some early deals they're priced to move.

Instead of just rounding up any ol' LG TV, however, I've tried to find best deals on the TVs that have passed our rigorous testing protocols. Not only will these TVs offer an incredible value, but they'll deliver a picture performance you're going to love.

Best early Black Friday LG TV deals

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,499 @ Best Buy

LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $2,296 @ Amazon

The LG G3 OLED is the latest entry in LG’s “Gallery Series” of TVs at the very top of its 4K OLED lineup in terms of pricing and technology. In our review, we called it one of the brightest OLED TVs on the market. It boasts superlative picture quality, a gorgeous design, and LG’s thoroughly refined webOS smart platform. If you're looking to splurge on a new TV, this is the one to get.

Price check: $2,299 @ Best Buy