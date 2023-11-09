Samsung Black Friday TV sale — 5 deals I recommend based on our testing

When it comes to TVs, Samsung might be the first name that comes to mind. It is, after all, the world's largest TV maker by overall sales volume.

Not only does Samsung produce the most TVs out of any manufacturer, it also produces some of the best TVs — the Samsung S95C OLED and Samsung S90C OLED are two of the best OLED TVs we've seen in 2023.

It should come as no surprise then that if you're shopping for Black Friday TV deals, searching for Samsung models is a good first step.

To help you narrow down the options, we've found five of the best deals on TVs that have passed our rigorous testing protocols. Not only will these TVs offer an incredible value, but they'll deliver a picture performance you're going to love.

Samsung Black Friday TV deals

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

As you'l see in our Samsung S90C OLED TV review, this premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. It packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote. At this price, it's a tough one to beat.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration. Our Samsung QN90C QLED TV review said it best: "Thanks to its best-in-class HDR brightness, ample viewing options and strong picture performance, this is the QLED to beat this year."

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,897 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support and a 120Hz panel.

Samsung 77" S90C OLED TV: was $3,597 now $2,497 @ Amazon

Hot off the presses, the Samsung S90C OLED is the newest OLED TV from Samsung in 2023, and it competes with the LG C3 OLED. As we said in our Samsung S90C OLED review, the TV performs well above its price, competing credibly with higher-end sets from all the major manufacturers. Its enhanced brightness and generally deft color handling craft a picture that’s almost as good as you’ll see from sets that cost $1,000 more, and its other features, including an ATSC 3.0 tuner and tons of gamer-optimized functionality, only further seal the deal.