Samsung's massive 75-inch 4K TV is just $579 in Black Friday TV deal

The season's best Black Friday deals are here, and this is one deal we recommend shopping early. One of our favorite TV deals popped up earlier this month, and now it has made a comeback.

The Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV is just $579 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. The retailer has slashed $270 off its usual price, making it one of the best Black Friday TV deals going right now.

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 75-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. And it's just been reduced by $270 in Best Buy's Black Friday sales. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect.

As we mentioned before, this is the TV to get if you want a huge screen on a budget. As an entry-level model, it covers the basics, but doesn't come with all the fancy extras you might expect with a premium Samsung QLED TV.

What it does come with is HDR and HDR10+, 4K UHD upscaling, and a 60Hz refresh rate. This makes for great visuals, and opting for an LED TV over an OLED means you'll be able to take advantage of great brightness too.

Samsung's Tizen OS gets you access to all the streaming apps you could want, including Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more. There's also support for Alexa and Google Assistant, so you'll be able to control your TV hands-free.

One thing to consider before you hit purchase is that this TV isn't the best for next-gen gamers. The 60Hz refresh rate and lack of HDMI 2.1 support is a drawback if you want to want to keep up with the action without experiencing lag. However, if you're just settling around the sofa for a few rounds of Mario Party with the family over the holidays, this is less of an issue.

