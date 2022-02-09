Samsung Galaxy S22 preorder deal takes $800 off and doubles your storage for free

If you have your eyes set on the new Samsung Galaxy S22, AT&T has one of the best Galaxy S22 preorders we've seen to date.

For a limited time, new and existing customers at AT&T can get $800 off any Galaxy S22 preorder with trade-in of any Samsung Note, Samsung S, or Samsung Z series phone in any condition. Plus, customers who preorder their S22 series phone with AT&T can double the storage of any device for free. That's the best preorder deal we've seen. You'll need to purchase your phone via an installment plan to qualify for this deal.

Today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled three new smartphones. The 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 ($799.99), the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus ($999.99), and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1,199.99). All three phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and feature 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage as their base configurations.

In terms of cameras, the S22 and S22 Plus pack three rear lenses with a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto. The S22 Ultra boasts a 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto. It also has the largest battery at 5,000 mAh.

In addition to the $800 credit, anyone who preorders any S22 device will get 50% off select Samsung accessories at AT&T. These preorder deals are available for new and existing members through February 24.