Ring Video Doorbell just dropped to lowest price ever in holiday deal

With the holidays (and the presents they bring) at your doorstep, your home can benefit from an extra layer of protection. A video doorbell is one of the best security cameras you can buy to monitor your property. Once this gadget detects motion it sends a notification with a live video feed to your smart devices. You can talk with anyone approaching your entryway through the two-way intercom or simply get notified when a package has been left on your stoop.

Ring's Video Doorbell is just $54 at Amazon right now. That's the lowest price it has ever been and matches last month's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

Ring's flagship video doorbell is 45% off in this holiday deal. It can be wired or run on battery power, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks head-to-toe video and a removable battery. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

This update from the original Ring Video Doorbell has improved motion detection accuracy, privacy zones, and crisper night vision. In our Ring Video Doorbell review, we named it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100 for its sharp video quality and easy wired or wireless installation process. Keep in mind that if you choose to rely on the doorbell's built-in battery you'll have to use a tool to pop the entire gadget off your wall to charge and then reinstall it.

It's an incredibly small price to pay and you won't do this too often thanks to a battery that lasts between 6 to 12 months. While the 1080p resolution has just half the horizontal pixels of its 2K resolution competitors like Eufy — this deal makes the Ring doorbell a fraction of the price. Side by side the Ring's Full HD picture is plenty clear and makes out identifying details. On top of that, Ring's advanced motion detection zones can be adjusted to focus in on just the first 5 to 15 feet in front of your door to cut down on false alerts.

Since the camera can be added to existing doorbell wiring or run entirely off of its battery you have the versatility to install it in locations like a back or side door where you may not have power lines running. Plus if you have an Alexa smart home you can see who's at your door and respond from an Echo Show or Fire TV device.

If you want to extend your smart home security system, take a look at the rest of December's best smart home deals on devices from security cameras to smart lights.