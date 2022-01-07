Ring Fit Adventure just hit its lowest ever price at Best Buy

Looking for a great January sale for your new Switch? Well, this is it — Ring Fit Adventure has just crashed in price at Best Buy.

For a limited time, you can get the Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure for just $54 at Best Buy. Ring Fit can be tricky to find in stock, so when discounts like this show up, stock can go fast. Hurry before it's gone, and keep an eye on our where to buy Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure page if you miss out.

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $54 @ Best Buy Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $54 @ Best Buy

Many people have been looking for ways to work out from home during the pandemic, and Ring Fit Adventure is a great, and enjoyable, way to do so.

In our Ring Fit Adventure review, we found the game to be innovative, easy to pick up, and a lot more fun than hitting the gym. In the game, you attach your Joy-Con controllers into the included Ring-Con and Leg Strap and squat, stretch, and sweat your way through a light and comedic RPG adventure.

You'll use different moves to battle a variety of foes, including the somewhat less-than-intimidating big bad Dragaux. Different exercises correspond to different attacks, and you'll unlock new abilities and combos to do more damage to your opponents the further you progress.

At $54, this game will cost you about as much as one month of your average gym membership. But the benefits of getting a great workout from the comfort of your living room, and having fun doing so, makes this game a great buy.

