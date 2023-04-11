Quick! This 2TB PS5 SSD just crashed to $119 at Best Buy

If you’re looking to increase your PS5’s storage capacity, we’ve just spotted an epic discount on a top PS5 SSD courtesy of Best Buy. And this deal brings a 2TB model down to its lowest price ever.

Right now, the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB NVMe SSD is on sale for $119 at Best Buy. That's a massive $210 off its full retail price of $330, and it's one of the best PS5 SSD deals you can score right now. Plus, this SSD comes with a free Insignia heatsink, just make sure you click the Hot Offer button underneath the list price to get your freebie worth $14.

Alternatively, if you only need a smaller hard drive space top-up, the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB NVMe SSD is on sale for $69, and also comes with a free heatsink.

Best Buy has slashed a massive $210 off this Crucial P5 Plus SSD which is compatible with the PS5. This SSD comes bundled with a free heatsink, and once installed adds an additional 2TBs of storage to your console. This is one of the best PS5 SSD deals we've spotted in recent weeks and is ideal if you require some extra storage space to install several of the best PS5 games at once.

Now is a great time to boost your PS5 storage space. Not only do several of the best PS5 games already demand a significant chunk of the console's stock 825GB hard drive, but the hotly-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been confirmed to have a massive file size of 155GB. But thanks to this PS5 SSD deal, you'll have plenty of room to spare even with more than a dozen blockbuster games installed at once.

This Cruical P5 Plus SSD meets all of the official compatibility requirements for a PS5 SSD and comes with a separate attachable heatsink. This is important as Sony advises that any SSD added to the PS5's storage expansion slot must come with a heatsink to prevent overheating. This model does require you to attach the heatsink yourself, but the process is very straightforward and there are several online guides you can follow if you need assistance.

Installing an extra SSD into your PS5 console is similarly easy, and really does only take a matter of minutes. In fact, the hardest part is managing to pop off the PS5’s plastic face plates. Once that’s done you just remove a couple of screws, slot the SSD into the storage expansion bay and then reassemble your console. If you need more help, see our guide on how to upgrade PS5 internal storage for full instructions.

You’ll be pleased to know that adding an additional PS5 SSD to your console doesn’t replace the stock hard drive. So this Cruical model adds an extra 2TB alongside the 667GB of usable storage space that the console offers as standard. That should be more than enough to hold plenty of must-play PS5 games with some space left over for sizeable updates and DLC expansions as well.