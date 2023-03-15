Quick! New Apple Watch SE just crashed to lowest price ever

The newest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic entry point into the world of wearables, and it’s the best smartwatch out there for shoppers on a budget. And this excellent device is now an even better value for money buy courtesy of a limited-time Amazon sale.

Right now, the Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS) is on sale for $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That drops the smartwatch back down to its lowest price ever, and it’s also the first time we’ve spotted this sizable discount this year. We last saw this sale during the holiday season sales — and it didn’t stick around for very long back then, so don’t delay if this offer has caught your eye.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm/GPS): was $249 now $219 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Apple Watch SE is Apple's entry-level smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch Series 8, Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. And now it's an even better deal thanks to this $219 sale price at Amazon.

The latest Apple Watch SE was released only last year and is one of the company’s strongest smartwatch efforts to date. It’s the perfect pick for iOS users looking for their first Apple Watch. Sure, it can’t do everything that the newest Apple Watch 8 can, but it’s an attractive combination of desirable features and a more affordable price.

In our Apple Watch SE (2022) review , we praised the wearable for a wide variety of reasons. For starters, we love its up-to-date processor which keeps it ticking along nicely, and it also runs WatchOS 9 which is a big upgrade. Plus, the new low-power mode is great for stretching your battery life when you’re going to be away from a charger for an extended period of time. You can expect to get around 24 hours of life from the low-power mode. That’s an impressive increase from the standard 18 hours without it enabled.

As you would expect, the Apple Watch SE gives you access to all the basic fitness tracking features you could need from step count to heart rate monitoring. Sadly there’s no ECG or SpO2 sensor, but these more premium features aren’t as essential for those just starting out on a fitness-tracking journey. And fortunately, Apple hasn't skimped in other crucial areas as Emergency SOS, Fall Detection and Crash Detection are all included and are all highly useful.

The latest Apple Watch SE really is a great smartwatch that won’t sting your wallet. But if you’re a serious adventurer you should consider the deluxe Apple Watch Ultra. And good news the Apple Watch Ultra is currently $50 off at Amazon (opens in new tab). Although even with this discount the suped-up smartwatch will still set you back more than $700. It’s most definitely a device only for the most determined explorers of the great outdoors.