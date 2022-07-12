Best Prime Day Blink deals 2022

Among the best home security cameras, we're big fans of Blink. Their cameras are easy to install, deliver good video quality, have lots of features, and last a long time on a charge. Also, they're generally very inexpensive, as most of their products cost less than $100.

So while Blink cameras are already a great deal, for Prime Day they're being discounted even more, making them a real steal for anyone who wants to beef up the security around their home. Below are the best Blink camera deals we've found, but be sure to check out our other Prime Day deals for sales on everything else on Amazon.

Best Prime Day Blink deals

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor (2-camera kit): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

What's better than one budget outdoor camera on sale? How about two for a combined 44% off — a savings of $80. If you have more than one area to cover, you should check out this sale.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor (3-camera kit): was $249 now $124 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Have even more territory to cover? This Blink Outdoor 3-camera bundle is now marked down 50% for Prime Day, making it even more of a bargain than the single- and two-camera deals. On Amazon, you can also find deals for a 5-camera bundle if you really want to go crazy.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor + Floodlight: was $139 now $84 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

While the Blink Outdoor has pretty good night vision, this device, which adds two 700-lumen floodlights to the mix, lets you see things even better in the dark, providing an extra layer of safety and security. Like the camera itself, this is completely wireless, and includes all the batteries you'll need.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount: was $129 now $74 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)One of the nice things about Blink cameras is that they last a long time — up to two years using two AA lithium ion batteries. However, you will have to change those batteries eventually, which is why we really like this deal for a Blink Outdoor and a solar panel — so you may never have to replace the batteries again. However, this deal does not include the Blink sync module, which you'll need to purchase separately for $34.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5: was $264 now $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the benefits of Blink cameras is that you can view a live feed of them on Amazon smart displays. This Prime Day deal gives you not just two Blink Outdoor Cameras, but also throws in an Echo Show 5 for free, a savings of $155 — 58% off if you were buying everything separately.

What should you know about Blink cameras for Prime Day?

We've tested dozens of home security cameras and if you're looking at home security cameras, Blink has a range of them that have deals during Prime Day that make them hard to pass. Under $100 Blink outdoor cameras are affordable, weatherproof and give great camera quality. They are also quick and easy to set up.

The cameras also connect to a comprehensive app, which lets you create custom motion zones, clip the length, and more. And while you don't have to sign up for a subscription, it starts at just $3/month to store 60 days of rolling footage in the cloud.

Stay tuned to our Prime Day deals hub for great savings across a range of different product categories.

Shop all Prime Day deals