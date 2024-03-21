Our favorite Ninja Professional Blender just dropped to only $79 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Whether you’re a fan of tasty smoothies or soups, having one of the best blenders can liquify your ingredients in just seconds. In fact, these handy kitchen tools are quite versatile — producing all kinds of recipes, including dips, sauces, milkshakes and cocktails.

So if you’re looking to buy or upgrade your existing blender, there are plenty of great deals to be found in the Amazon Big Spring Sale . Right now, the Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender is just $79 reduced from $99 . That’s a decent $20 saving, and considering it’s one of our favorite blenders on the market, that’s a bargain buy.

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB098RD17LG%2Fref%3Dsbl_dpx_kitchen-blenders_B098RDGJNQ_0%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Ninja blenders are popular, mainly for their incredible performance and results. And at 1,000 watts, this Ninja NJ601AMZ will give you that professional power. It comes with an extra large, 72 oz. pitcher for processing batches for the family, and has a 64 oz. max liquid capacity. What’s more, its "total crushing" blades can power through and crush through ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds.

For just under $100, this high-end, Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender is an excellent price for tackling all of your blending needs. Ranging from crushing ice, pureeing, pulsing and controlled processing — all at a touch of a button, you’ll have professional results. Not only does it offer impressive power, but comes with an XL capacity jug, which is useful for making up large batches of soups or an endless supply of delicious smoothies at once.

The Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender also comes with a useful 10-recipe inspiration guide, just avoid these common blender mistakes ! In addition, you’ll need to know the best way to clean a blender to keep it in top-notch condition.

So if you’re looking for one of the top blenders to give you those professional results, this Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender is a great deal to be snapped up.