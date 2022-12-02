One of the best OLED TVs we've ever tested is $700 off right now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone but there are still plenty of Cyber Monday TV deals going on. We're never off the clock when it comes to discounts on our favorite products and this LG C1 OLED TV is definitely one of our favorites.

While stocks last, the LG C1 65-inch 4K OLED TV is on sale for just $1,499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $700 off of the previous price for one of our picks for the best OLED TVs (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG C1 65" 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG C1 may be a 2021 model but we still regard it highly. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's currently $700 off at Best Buy and we can't help but be tempted at that price.

Although it has been usurped by the LG C2, our LG C1 OLED review described it as one of the best TVs on the market and the outright best gaming TV available, so forgive us if we've brought it up before, but we really think it's worth shouting about.

Our LG C1 OLED review was full of praise for the display quality. Aside from the usually breathtaking OLED picture, the C1 uses the Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI 4K video processer to make colors brighter, blacks bolder, and contrasts richer. You can expect that quality at any viewing angle too, with per-pixel lighting from corner to corner in the 65" screen.

Why do we rate this TV so highly for gaming? Well it's simple really, an ultra-quick input lag of 12.6 milliseconds, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-built-game optimizer make it hard to play games on anything else by comparison. The presence of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also a lifesaver for those who own multiple consoles.

The only minor issues we had with TV were the slightly mediocre app selection on the LG WebOS and the fact we had to tinker with the audio settings to get the full effect of the accompanying Dolby Atmos. With the saving on this deal, you could even consider buying one of the best soundbars to create the ultimate set up.

Long story short, we love this TV. The main reason not to buy it would be budgetary, completely understandable in these tough times. If you have your heart set on OLED, check out the best cheap OLED TVs this December.