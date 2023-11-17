On Running Black Friday sale live — 5 best deals to shop today

If you've been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your running shoes, or running kit, I've got good news — the sales have started a week early, and I've been shopping so you don't have to!

Right now, you can save on On Running kit. The Swiss brand makes some really beautiful, high-performance running gear, that often comes with a hefty price tag. Right now, there are savings across men's and women's running apparel, as well as some of the best On running shoes on the market.

Below, I've hand-picked some of my favorite deals on the market. Keep an eye on this page, as I'll be updating it as Black Friday gets nearer. And be sure to check out some of the best The North Face Black Friday deals here.

5 best On Running Black Friday deals

On Men's Focus T-Shirt: was $70 now $30 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

Looking for a lightweight, fast-drying running t-shirt? I've found it. This top has a relaxed fit to allow you to move freely on the run, and it dries fast, so you'll never be left feeling overly soggy. Plus, for $30, it's a great price right now!

On Men's Tank-T: was $70 now $27 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

If you're more of a tank guy, I've got something for you too — this lightweight tank allows you to swing your arms freely as you pick up the pace, and is super lightweight for race day. At $27, it's a great price, and it's still available in most sizes and four different colors.

On Women's 5" Running Shorts: was $79 now $36 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

If you hate shorts that ride up when you run, look no further than the On women's five-inch shorts. Think of these like an old-school split short, which allows you to run freely, and dry quickly, so you're never left feeling too soggy mid-run. At $36, they're a great price this Black Friday.

On Cloudswift 2 Running Shoes: was $149 now $119 @Dick's Sporting Goods

The Cloudswift is a classic and comfortable everyday running shoe, perfect for easy runs and your daily commute. It's currently on sale in the women's sizes for $119, and you can also shop the Men's On Cloudswift 2 running shoe here.

On Men's Performance T-Shirt: was $80 now $32 @Dick's Sporting Goods

If you're looking for a T-shirt to get you around your next race, you'll want to shop On's Performance line. This is super lightweight, allowing you to pick up the pace, distraction-free on race day. At $32, you'll need to start racing now to grab it before it goes out of stock.

Looking for more deals on outerwear? Great news, we’re seeing plenty of them ahead of Black Friday this year. Patagonia jackets are up to 50% off across the board, while one of my favorite Arc’teryx jackets is down to $155. You can also save 25% off this TG-tested Columbia jacket worn by my colleague, Sam while hiking the French Alps.