Forget Prime Day — these are the 9 best On running deals I’d actually spend my money on
Now's your time to bag On running gear for less
Prime Day week is still going strong, but when it comes to On running gear, I haven’t seen many great deals on Amazon. The good news is that the On website is where things are really popping off right now. If you’re a fan of On’s comfy shoes and sleek performance apparel, it’s worth checking out these discounts while they last.
For example, the popular On Cloudmonster Hyper is a great cushioned daily trainer with that unique On flair to its look, and it’s 20% off right now, down from $220 to $175. And if you want sun protection and style for your summer runs, the Performance Cap is 25% off right now, down to $44 from $60.
Quick Links
- Shop the entire On sale here
- Ultralight Mid Sock: was $28 now $16
- Performance Cap: was $60 now $44 @ On
- Performance Flex Bra: was $75 now $45 @ On
- Cloudrunner: was $150 now $105 @ On
- Cloudsurfer Trail: was $160 now $110 @ On
- Cloudmonster: was $170 now $115 @ On
- Core Jacket: was $200 now $120 @ On
- Cloudmonster 2: was $180 now $140 @ On
- Cloudboom Echo 3: was $260 now $155 @ On
If you want a running sock that stays comfy mile after mile, this one’s a good pick while it’s on sale. It’s super lightweight with breathable mesh to keep your feet cool, plus padded arch support for extra comfort. The ankle height helps prevent rubbing, too. It’s down to $16 from $28, so you’re saving $12 on a sock you’ll reach for again and again.
A good running cap makes a big difference on sunny days, and this one’s built for it. It’s super light, breathable, and has an internal sweatband to catch drips. The fit is designed to adjust easily, the brim gives you shade, and the reflective details help in low light.
I’ve tested this Performance Flex Bra myself and can vouch that it really does feel premium. It’s designed for running and high-intensity workouts, with adjustable straps that actually stay put and no fiddly fastenings or underwires to dig in. The sweat-wicking fabric keeps you cool, and the fit is secure with a high neckline for extra coverage.
The On Cloudrunner cushions each step to ease the impact on your joints. It’s lightweight and breathable, so your feet stay comfortable even on longer runs. The wider sole helps with stability, and extra padding around the ankle stops rubbing. Save $45 on a pair while you can!
The On Cloudsurfer Trail is comfy and cushioned, perfect for moderate trails. It’s light, breathable, and has a grippy sole that works well on wet or dry ground. Plus, the sole is designed to stop stones from getting stuck while you run.
The On Cloudmonster offers max cushioning with a lively, springy feel that makes running easier on your legs. I trained and ran my first marathon in these, and the extra bounce really helped on long miles. It’s comfy, supportive, and built to last.
The Core Jacket is perfect for those unpredictable days when you want to be ready for anything. It’s lightweight and breathable so you won’t overheat on your run, but the adjustable drawstring helps keep out wind or rain. When the sun comes out, just pack it into its front pocket and stash it in your bag.
The Cloudmonster 2 builds on the original with even more cushioning and energy to power your runs. The extra-soft foam cushions impact while the nylon Speedboard helps you push forward with more momentum. If you want a shoe that feels lively but also protects your legs, this one delivers both.
If you’re chasing a race-day personal best, the Cloudboom Echo 3 is built for it. It’s light, with a carbon plate and responsive foam that gives you a fast, snappy feel underfoot. The breathable upper keeps things cool, and the added cushioning helps you push through those final miles.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
