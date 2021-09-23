Office chair sale drops prices to $59 at Office Depot

A huge amount of people are working from home nowadays, and will be for the foreseeable future. The unfortunate thing is that most of them are stuck with an uncomfortable office chair, or worse, whatever spare chair they had lying around the house. Finding the best office chairs that actually provide the right level of comfort for long working days can be difficult, but a ray of hope comes from Office Depot.

For a limited time, Office Depot is taking up to $170 off select office chairs . After discount, prices start as low as $59. These are among the best office chair deals we’ve seen all year. Just be quick, as these chairs are going fast.

Realspace Jancy Quilted Task Chair: was $119 now $59 @ Office Depot

This quilted low-back chair is one of the cheapest office chairs around right now. If you don’t mind not having armrests on your chair, this provides a good level of comfort and maneuverability while working. Additionally, it’s easy to adjust, and the waterfall seat cushion helps blood circulation through your legs. It’s available in pink, blue, and grey. Note that select colors may be out of stock. View Deal