Best office chair sales and deals in July 2021

Office chair sales have soared ever since remote work became the new norm. Currently, with back to school season in full swing, we're seeing yet another wave of office chair deals with prices that start as low as $59.

While may workers will return to an office this fall, a vast majority will also have a flexible schedule that permits work from home a certain number of days. That means it's time to invest in a proper office chair. Whether you're looking for deals on the best office chairs or the best cheap office chair for your money, we've rounding up the best office chair sales of the week.

Best office chair sales and deals

Furmax Desk Chair: was $54 now $42 @ Amazon

The Furmax is the best budget mesh-back chair on the market. It has a thick, padded seat and a mesh back with lumbar support, so your back won't get sweaty, but will still get the firmness it needs. It's easy to assemble and comfortable to use for hours on end. View Deal

Ace Furniture Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair: was $79 now $65 @ Walmart

This Ace Furniture chair features a soft, cushioned seat, adjustable arms/height, and back support. It also has a breathable mesh backrest to neutralize body temperatures during long hours of work. View Deal

Mesh Task Chair: was $199 now $72 @ Wayfair

Office chair sales rarely get better than this. Wayfair has the Inbox Zero Mesh Task Chair on sale for $72. That's over 50% off its regular price. This ergonomic chair features lumbar support, extra seat padding, and a center tilt tilt mechanism. View Deal

Brenton Studio Task Chair: was $159 now $89 @ Office Depot

If you're looking for the least expensive office chair — the buck stops here. The Brenton Studio Task Chair is on sale at Office Depot. Despite its low price, it has most features you'd want in an office chair like one-touch heigh adjustment, swiveling design, and an adjustable tilt. Just keep in mind that the armrests are fixed. View Deal

Upper Square Executive Chair: was $299 now $109

With its wood, steel, and plastic frame, the Upper Square Executive Chair is built for those long work days. It offers padded arms, lumbar support, and a 360-degree swivel motion. View Deal

Simpli Home Faux Leather Executive Chair: was $184 now $155 @ Best Buy

The Simpli Home Faux Leather Executive Chair features a wide padded seat and diamond tufted back. The faux leather upholstery gives it a classic look. As part of its latest office chair sales — Best Buy has it discounted to $155. View Deal

HON Crio Task Chair: was $288 now $166 @ Amazon

The HON Crio Task Chair is an Amazon's Choice pick and features a breathable mesh back that conforms to your upper body for added support. It has a simple, clean design and a 450-pound weight capacity. View Deal