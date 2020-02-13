Killer NordVPN deal takes 70% off right now

For its eighth birthday, NordVPN is offering a sale on its 3-year subscriptions: $125.64 total, which amounts to $3.49 per month -- more than 70% off the regular monthly price of $11.95.

That's a great deal on one of the best VPN services. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee on the deal if you change your mind. NordVPN says it has more than 5,000 servers spread out over 60 countries, so you'll likely get a fast connection no matter where you are.

VPNs are useful for frequent travelers, as they'll protect your connections when you're using an open Wi-Fi network in a hotel, cafe or airport. They're also helpful for getting around website blocking, whether that's at school or work.

You can often use VPNs to dodge geographical restrictions to access video content from other lands, but as law-abiding citizens we don't condone that sort of activity. And you can also try to get better travel deals online with a VPN, because some travel sites will charge you more for airline tickets and hotel rates if they think you can afford it.

NordVPN for $3.49 per month: Save 70%

NordVPN provides client software for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and Android TV, plus a command-line client for Linux and browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. It's also one of the first consumer VPN services to provide the new, faster WireGuard protocol.