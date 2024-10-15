NordVPN launches Arm-native app for Snapdragon PCs

The move from Intel to Arm processors has been relatively smooth for most software, but applications that require access to low-level processes have had a tougher time. This is why, even now, a pretty small number of the best VPN services offer Arm-native apps – but NordVPN has now become one of the few that does.

NordVPN's new Windows VPN app runs on x64 Arm architecture, making it fully native and non-reliant on emulation. This is due to the improved security of native applications, and futureproofing for further performance gains Arm may offer in the years to come.

Why is an Arm-native app necessary?

Applications designed for Intel chips essentially speak a different language to Arm processors. Emulation can effectively translate simpler Intel applications and allow them to run on Snapdragon PCs, but more complex software – like VPNs – can suffer significant performance losses.

“An app used in its native implementation follows the logic and instruction set of that particular processor’s architecture," says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN. "The app speaks the ‘language’ of the processor, and they can operate smoothly together.

"Our decision to develop an Arm-native NordVPN application has been based on a number of advantages against Arm emulation. This includes quicker response to prompts, seamless execution of all commands, and stronger application security,” he explains.

How many VPNs support Arm so far?

The majority of VPNs do not yet support Arm-based Windows devices – although there's still a decent selection to choose from. Some of the first VPNs to support Snapdragon chips were Surfshark and Windscribe, closely followed by Private Internet Access, and then ExpressVPN.

Other big names such as Proton VPN, CyberGhost, and IPVanish are yet to launch their Windows Arm applications, although a small but vocal number of users on forums and Reddit are actively requesting this.

Of course, true privacy obsessives will likely hold off until just about every essential application fully supports the new hardware – but early uptake by privacy providers like NordVPN and ExpressVPN is vital for maintaining privacy for all users.