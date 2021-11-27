Nespresso Cyber Monday deals 2021 — best sales now

Take advantage of some of the best Nespresso Cyber Monday deals right now. While Black Friday may be over, that doesn’t mean the sales have stopped. In fact, we’re seeing more reductions on coffee makers by the day. So, if you feel like you missed out on a new Nespresso on Black Friday, now’s your chance to grab a great Cyber Monday deal .

Plenty of Nespresso machines are on sale right now and as the name frequently occurs in our list of the best coffee makers , these are some of the best deals you will find. However, there are quite a lot of models to sift through, and if you’re new to this world, it can be confusing. Luckily, we’ve taken the time to do the research and have rounded up the best Nespresso Cyber Monday deals out there.

Bear in mind that Nespresso maker Nestlé licenses the Nespresso system to other brands such as Breville and DeLonghi, so you might spot brands such as these in the below list. Also note that Nespresso makes two different pod sizes — the original Nespresso pod and the larger Vertuo pod, and most machines can handle only one or the other.

If you’re still not sure which machine type to buy, take a look at our guide on the best Nespresso machine for every coffee enthusiast.

Nespresso pod machines

DeLonghi Nespresso Inissia: was $149 now $129 @Amazon DeLonghi Nespresso Inissia: was $149 now $129 @Amazon

The compact DeLonghi-branded Nespresso Inissia offers barista-level espresso. It can brew 1.35-ounce or 5-ounce cups of espresso. It's one of the least expensive Nespresso machines you can buy ahead of the holiday season.

Breville Nespresso Pixie: was $219 now $163 @ Amazon Breville Nespresso Pixie: was $219 now $163 @ Amazon

If you're after something compact, this is a good deal. While it may be small, this one-touch machine can rustle up a delicious espresso or lungo. It can also heat up in just 25 seconds so you're ready to go, and the foldable cup support comes in handy. A great offer not to be missed — especially with the included Nespresso pod starter pack.

DeLonghi Nespresso CitiZ: was $249 now $201 @Amazon DeLonghi Nespresso CitiZ: was $249 now $201 @Amazon

Just to be different, this model of the Nespresso CitiZ espresso machine comes in white. It heats up in just 25 seconds, ready to make you a standard or large cup of espresso at a moment's notice.

DeLonghi Nespresso CitiZ w/Aeroccino: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon DeLonghi Nespresso CitiZ w/Aeroccino: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

The DeLonghi CitiZ uses Nespresso pods to churn out espresso with a picture-perfect topping of crema, the frothy head that's the hallmark of a true espresso. With just two settings (for an espresso and a less intense lungo), operating this coffee machine couldn't be more easier. This bundle includes the Aeroccino 3 milk frother, which lets you create the perfect finish to your single-serve coffee beverages such as cappuccino or latte. This is not the lowest price this item has sold for.

Delonghi Nespresso Citiz Coffee and Espresso Machine: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon Delonghi Nespresso Citiz Coffee and Espresso Machine: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

If you enjoy barista-style coffee, this is a great deal. Equipped with a 19 bar pump system, it quickly heats up the to ideal temperature in just 25 seconds. It has an adjustable cup size, programmable for tasty Espresso and Lungo. In addition, it has an automatic shut-off and sleek design.

DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima Touch: was $479 now $396 @ Amazon DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima Touch: was $479 now $396 @ Amazon

With the press of a button, this Nespresso machine gives you perfect lattes right in your own home. Of course, it also delivers espresso, cappuccino, macchiato, warm milk or plain ol' coffee.

De'Longhi Nespresso Gran Lattissima Espresso Machine White: was $599 now $486 @ Amazon De'Longhi Nespresso Gran Lattissima Espresso Machine White: was $599 now $486 @ Amazon

This stylish, premium coffee machine is a great offer. Choose from nine, one-touch options to create delicious, barista-style coffee. Ranging from smooth espresso to frothy, milk coffees, this does it all. It comes with a 19 bar system to heat up quickly and a customizable descaling alert for easy maintenance. It can accommodate different cup sizes, and the removable milk container can be stored in the fridge. A great deal to snap up.

DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima Pro: was $799 now $486 @ Amazon DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima Pro: was $799 now $486 @ Amazon

This impressive machine looks old-school, but its discreet digital touchscreen lets you program in cappuccino, macchiato, espresso, lungo, milk froth and hot water. Its high-pressure pump extracts flavor, and its descaling function softens your water. Impress your overnight guests with more than $300 off.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus: was $599 now $487 @ Amazon Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus: was $599 now $487 @ Amazon

If you want style as well as substance, then the Nespresso Creatista Plus model by Breville currently is more than $100 off. This espresso machine features an attached milk frother, should you be a fan of latte art, and it can brew three different sizes of coffee (0.5, 1.35 and 5oz). The LCD display on top and the stainless steel finish give it a premium appearance.

Vertuo pod machines

DeLonghi Vertuo Next: DeLonghi Vertuo Next: was $199 now $134 @ Amazon

In stock soon, order now — Nespresso coffee fans will love this great deal. This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make delicious crema in various sizes, 5, 8, and 18-oz coffees, and single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in a black-matte rose gold.

DeLonghi Vertuo Plus: was $189 now $141 @ Amazon DeLonghi Vertuo Plus: was $189 now $141 @ Amazon

In stock soon, order now — Grab this DeLonghi Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker for just $141 in this epic deal from Amazon. The machine makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes from single/double espresso shots to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only. This is not the lowest price this item has sold for, which was $92.

DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo w/Aeroccino: was $259 now $194 @ Williams-Sonoma DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo w/Aeroccino: was $259 now $194 @ Williams-Sonoma

This heavy-duty machine makes three sizes of single-serve coffee or espresso and takes up to 17 fully recyclable Vertuo pods. This bundle comes with an Aeroccino milk frother.

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Chrome w/Aeroccino: was $259 now $194 @ Best Buy Breville Nespresso Vertuo Chrome w/Aeroccino: was $259 now $194 @ Best Buy

This single-serve machine creates lovely lattes and creamy cappuccinos using Nespresso Vertuo pods. The included milk frother lets you make flawless flat whites. If you'd rather skip the Aeroccino, the stand-alone unit is just $157 at Best Buy, marked down from $209.

Breville Vertuo Next w/Aeroccino & 12 Pods: was $359 now $224 @ Walmart Breville Vertuo Next w/Aeroccino & 12 Pods: was $359 now $224 @ Walmart

The Breville Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso machine is the perfect machine for the hardcore coffee lover. It can brew coffee in six sizes: 5-ounce, 8-ounce, 14-ounce, single espresso, and double espresso. It can also do an 18-ounce pour-over style coffee with the additional pour-over kit (not included). Plus, 12 Vertuo capsules are included with this bundle.

Coffee capsules

Nespresso Carafe Pour-Over Style Vertuo Starter Pack: was $71 now $28 @ Nespresso Nespresso Carafe Pour-Over Style Vertuo Starter Pack: was $71 now $28 @ Nespresso

The new Nespresso Carafe Pour-Over Style Starter Pack lets you enjoy "pour-over" style coffee using your Vertuo Next machine. The starter pack includes a double-walled carafe and two sleeves of carafe pour-over style capsules (14 capsules total). This kit is compatible with the Nespresso Vertuo Next models only.