Save up to $50 on Keurig coffee makers in Best Buy's latest sale

Best Buy's latest flash sale is offering up plenty of discounts across the whole store this week. Until Thursday, you'll find a massive range of savings up for grabs - but we've spotted three Keurig coffee makers perfect for caffeine connoisseurs, and one of them even features in our best coffee maker guide.

That's the Keurig K-Duo, a flexible 2-in-1 machine that offers both the convenience of a pod system and the large carafe of a conventional drip coffee maker. At $119.99 you're saving $50 on this model, bringing that $169.99 MSRP down to a far more affordable price point.

However, if you're shopping a little cheaper we've also spotted a $30 discount on the Keurig K-Select. With cup size customization and brew strength control you're still getting the power of a more expensive Keurig coffee maker here, but at $99.99 (was $129.99) there's no need to break the bank.

You'll find more information on all these offers just below, but take note; these offers will end on Thursday April 22.

Today's best Keurig coffee maker deals

Keurig K-Select coffee maker: $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Now under $100, Best Buy is offering a $30 discount on the Keurig K-Select this week. While it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, you're still getting programmable cup size here, as well as a removable water tank, auto shut-off and control over the strength of your brew as well.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker: $169.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

If you need a little more flexibility, the Keurig K-Duo is also on sale this week. At $50 off you're getting a fantastic price on both a single serve pod coffee maker and a drip machine as well. This 2-in-1 is perfect for those who need both the convenience of an easy to use pod and the volume of a carafe at different times of the day.

Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker: $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

The Keurig K-Cafe is for the pod coffee connoisseur. Boasting an inbuilt milk frother and speedy brewing, you'll be able to create your own lattes, cappuccinos and espresso with a range of brew strength controls as well.



More coffee maker deals

