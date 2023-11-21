My favorite high-tech travel backpack is 20% off ahead of Black Friday

As a writer covering tech and outdoor gear for more than a decade, I’ve reviewed countless travel and adventure backpacks. And one rises to the top of the crop: the Wandrd Prvke 21L— it has and continues to be my go-to carrying solution for shuttling all sorts of precious tech and personal gear from point A to B. It's rarely on sale, but right now, you can save 20% off the sticker price as part of early Black Friday deals .

Available in your choice of five lovely colors — I love Agean Blue — the Wandrd Prvke 21L Backpack is on sale for just $175 from B&H . That’s a savings of $44. Not only is this pack rarely offered at a discount, but it isn’t always easy to track down in stock, so I'd act now.

Wandrd Prvke 21L Backpack: was $219 now $175 @ B&H

This backpack is full of secret compartments and access points, including an oversized weather-resistant roll-top for expanding storage. I often stuff my Patagonia Nano Puff Hoodie in there when I get toasty. The main compartment is also highly configurable and can fit a decent amount of gear. I travel with a small camera kit, hard drives and extra batteries, and it all goes in the main compartment, along with my snacks and other valuables. There are also separate sleeves for both a laptop and a tablet, plus a zip-out water bottle holder, hidden fleece-lined phone pocket, magnetic straps and more.

There are high-tech adventure backpacks and then there’s the Wandrd Prvke series. While the name Wandrd may be new to you, the brand has been around since 2015 and has a cult following among outdoor enthusiasts, especially photographers and filmmakers.

By the way, if you need more storage space, consider the Wandrd Prvke 31L, which also is eligible for 20% off via B&H. For those who have much to schlep, the Wandrd Prvke 41L is $207, down from $259, ahead of Black Friday.

(Image credit: Wandrd)

I use the smallest size for a mix of travel and outdoor adventuring. The Prvke 21L is my favorite carry-on backpack because it easily fits under the seat in front of me and has that extra roll-down storage. Additionally, the entire exterior is weather-resistant, so you don’t have to freak out when the person sitting next to you spills their entire beverage in a fit of laughter while watching Billy Madison at 31,000 feet.