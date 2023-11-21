My favorite high-tech travel backpack is 20% off ahead of Black Friday

By Dan Bracaglia
published

If James Bond wore a backpack, this would be it

Wandrd Prvke Backpack.
(Image credit: Wandrd )

As a writer covering tech and outdoor gear for more than a decade, I’ve reviewed countless travel and adventure backpacks. And one rises to the top of the crop: the Wandrd Prvke 21L— it has and continues to be my go-to carrying solution for shuttling all sorts of precious tech and personal gear from point A to B. It's rarely on sale, but right now, you can save 20% off the sticker price as part of early Black Friday deals

Available in your choice of five lovely colors — I love Agean Blue — the Wandrd Prvke 21L Backpack is on sale for just $175 from B&H. That’s a savings of $44. Not only is this pack rarely offered at a discount, but it isn’t always easy to track down in stock, so I'd act now.

Wandrd Prvke 21L Backpack: was $219 now $175 @ B&amp;H

Wandrd Prvke 21L Backpack: was $219 now $175 @ B&H
This backpack is full of secret compartments and access points, including an oversized weather-resistant roll-top for expanding  storage. I often stuff my Patagonia Nano Puff Hoodie in there when I get toasty. The main compartment is also highly configurable and can fit a decent amount of gear. I travel with a small camera kit, hard drives and extra batteries, and it all goes in the main compartment, along with my snacks and other valuables. There are also separate sleeves for both a laptop and a tablet, plus a zip-out water bottle holder, hidden fleece-lined phone pocket, magnetic straps and more. 

View Deal

There are high-tech adventure backpacks and then there’s the Wandrd Prvke series. While the name Wandrd may be new to you, the brand has been around since 2015 and has a cult following among outdoor enthusiasts, especially photographers and filmmakers.

By the way, if you need more storage space, consider the Wandrd Prvke 31L, which also is eligible for 20% off via B&H. For those who have much to schlep, the Wandrd Prvke 41L is $207, down from $259, ahead of Black Friday.

Wandrd Prvke Backpack.

(Image credit: Wandrd)

I use the smallest size for a mix of travel and outdoor adventuring. The Prvke 21L is my favorite carry-on backpack because it easily fits under the seat in front of me and has that extra roll-down storage. Additionally, the entire exterior is weather-resistant, so you don’t have to freak out when the person sitting next to you spills their entire beverage in a fit of laughter while watching Billy Madison at 31,000 feet. 

Looking for more great deals on outdoor adventure and travel-related gear? We’ve got you covered. This year’s early Black Friday deals have not disappointed. For instance, my favorite Fitbit fitness tracker is currently 30%, as is one of our favorite Brooks Running jackets. Speaking of which, North Face jackets are also heavily discounted, and the same goes for Carhartt outwear

Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 