Best bags for back to school, the gym and more — all on sale now from $12

Whether you're heading back to school or need a fashionable way to carry your gym gear to and from spin class, there's never a bad time to grab a new bag. Especially now, since we're seeing some great deals from retailers across the board.

To make things simpler, we've rounded up a whole host of the best backpack deals, including gym bags, laptop bags and overnight bags, from some of the biggest retailers and brands. From huge savings on an Adidas duffle bag to a weekender bag for under $15, here are some of my favorite backpack deals.

Best Bag Deals

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: was $39 now $21 at Amazon An ideal travel backpack for work, this half-price bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material.