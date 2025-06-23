Best bags for back to school, the gym and more — all on sale now from $12
Backpacks, gym bags, laptop bags and more
Whether you're heading back to school or need a fashionable way to carry your gym gear to and from spin class, there's never a bad time to grab a new bag. Especially now, since we're seeing some great deals from retailers across the board.
To make things simpler, we've rounded up a whole host of the best backpack deals, including gym bags, laptop bags and overnight bags, from some of the biggest retailers and brands. From huge savings on an Adidas duffle bag to a weekender bag for under $15, here are some of my favorite backpack deals.
Quick Links
- Dakimoe Weekender Bag: was $20 now $12 @ Walmart
- Honglong Backpack Purse: was $32 now $16 @ Walmart
- abshoo Classical Basic Travel Backpack: was $20 now $17 @ Amazon
- Matein Travel Backpack: was $39 now $21 @ Amazon
- XRAY Roll Top Backpack: was $68 now $26 @ Target
- X RAY Pebbled Faux Leather Backpack: was $78 now $26 @ Target
- Bagsmart Travel Duffel Bag: was $49 now $29 @ Walmart
- Adidas Defender 4.0 Gym Bag: was $45 now $30 @ Amazon
Best Bag Deals
This bag is under $15 and comes with plenty of capacity (35L), allowing you to pack enough for a few days, and multiple pockets to organize.
Available in six colors (three others have sold out already), this backpack purse has 8 multi-pockets, including an anti-theft zipper pocket, and has adjustable straps.
Safe 15% on this abshoo Classicalo backpack, with a whole host of colors and patterns available to choose from. Whichever you go for, you'll find multiple pockets and a water-resistant polyester construction.
An ideal travel backpack for work, this half-price bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material.
Save more than 50% on this neat-looking backpack with waterproof construction and interior pockets for a laptop and accessories. It's available in a whole host of colors, too, but we're fond of the dark olive option.
Available in dark brown or black color options, this faux leather bag looks smart and has adjustable straps and a laptop slip compartment, too. It's available at a 62% discount.
This duffel bag for women is relatively compact, but still has enough space for essentials, and even your gym wear. It's got multiple interior pockets, as well as external ones, and it's $20 off now.
This big-name brand bag is ideal for anyone's gym gear, with plenty of space (66L) for $30. It can carry your shoes, clothes, and toiletries, and would likely double as an overnight bag if needed, too.
