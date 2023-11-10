The best Patagonia jacket I’ve ever owned is 46% off ahead of Black Friday

I’ve been repping the Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody since the Obama era. Easily one of the best pieces of cold-weather gear I’ve owned, it's currently available for one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen as part of early Black Friday deals .

Right now, you can score a men’s Nano Puff Hoody for just $151 from Dick’s Sporting Goods , which is a whopping $128 off retail. The deal is for the Andes Blue colorway, which as of publishing, is available in small, extra large, and double extra large. It’s also worth mentioning that women can easily rock the men’s version of the jacket, it’s just a little bit less fitted than the women’s model.

Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody (men’s): was $279 now $151 @ Dicks

This insulated synthetic jacket is the perfect mid-layer for cold-weather activities, like hiking, skiing, sledding and more. It works especially well under a heavier coat but also offers decent wind and light rain protection on its own. The Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody has three zippered pockets, including two hand pockets and an interior chest pocket that turns into a stuff sack.

Why I love the Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody

I’ve owned a Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody for just shy of thirteen years. And in that time it’s become something of an adult security blanket, especially in the cooler months. Ridiculously comfy, lightweight and warm, this packable synthetic garment accompanies me on every flight, long-distance car ride, snowboarding trip and more.

It’s also a great one-and-done jacket for braving Seattle’s light rain without an umbrella. That said, while it’s water resistant, it’s not waterproof. Fortunately, my Nano Puff fits comfortably under a windbreaker or downpour-appropriate outer shell, as well as under my oversized snowboard jacket.

For travel, the Nano Puff Hoody can be packed inside its inner zippered chest pocket, minimizing the footprint to the size of a small pillow. Coincidentally, in this form, it also works nicely as a travel pillow for sliding behind your back or resting your neck while seated.