My favorite Brooks running jacket is 30% off in this early Black Friday deal

We’ve all been there — wrapped up in a water and wind-resistant running jacket, only to feel like you’re wearing a plastic bag when the weather dries up. Enter my favorite Brooks running jacket, which can convert from a jacket to a lightweight visibility vest, without weighing you down.

When worn as a jacket, the Brooks Run Visible Convertible Jacket is treated with a water-repellent material to keep you protected from the elements. The best part is the Brooks running jacket is currently 30% off in the REI early Black Friday sale .

Brooks Run Visible Convertible Jacket: was $180 now $125 @ REI

This winter running jacket is currently 30% off in the REI Black Friday sale, discounted to $125. At the time of writing, it’s still available in sizes XS-XL in the women’s jacket. It’s also available in the men’s version of the jacket for the same price. I can’t guarantee this deal will be around for long, so grab it while you can.

As a runner, I’m always looking for products that are multipurpose if I’m planning on carrying them on the go. This jacket ticks all the right boxes — it’s water resistant enough to keep me warm and try on the go, with a large hood to keep the rain off my face when I stop. It’s also super reflective, helping cars see me up to six feet away — an essential when running alone in the dark on winter nights.

When marathon training, the weather can often change quickly, so I love that this jacket can easily be converted into a vest I can wear on the go. I can never master the art of tying my jacket around my waist in a way that doesn’t have to be re-tied every ten seconds. The jacket can be stowed away and worn as a high-visibility vest, while still being super breathable.

For $125, this is a great buy that’ll last you years and keep you warm, dry, and seen when running through the winter. Not for you? We’ve been looking for the best Black Friday deals on Tom’s Guide — check out these incredible Black Friday deals on Arc'teryx and Patagonia here.