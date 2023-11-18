Meta Quest Black Friday deals — biggest VR headset discounts right now

Meta Quest Black Friday deals are live. This is your chance to explore the virtual world for less this holiday season. The new Meta Quest 3 is now available, and the demand for Oculus VR headsets is peaking. In response, retailers are offering some seriously solid discounts perfect for holiday gifting or as a seasonal treat for yourself.

The Meta Quest 3 launched in October, so it’s still a little too early for major discounts. However, we’re hoping the Black Friday sales could bring a hardware bundle. Meanwhile, it's no surprise that the best deals are on the Meta Quest 2. It's no longer Meta’s flagship headset, but it’s still a great VR device that is perfect for newcomers.

If you’re looking for the best Meta Quest Black Friday deals you’ve come to the right place. Below I’m rounding up all the biggest discounts and best value bundles that you can shop right now. And don’t forget that new deals are appearing daily, so check back as we could see even more discounts very soon.

Best Meta Quest Black Friday deals in the U.S.

Meta Quest 3 (128GB) Bundle: $499 @ Amazon

The brand new Meta Quest 3 headset is powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset for twice the graphical performance of the Quest 2. It also features a better display and thinner design than its predecessor. The Quest 3 also adds two RGB cameras and a depth projector, which combine to create a true mixed-reality device so you can experience VR and AR. This bundle includes a copy of the Asgard's Wrath 2 game valued at $59 for free.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon is offering the Meta Quest 2 with a $50 discount dropping to just $249, which is the cheapest this best-selling VR headset has ever been. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we said the headset has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio. It's no surprise that we rank it as one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to this day. It's no longer the flagship but it's still an excellent device.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $299 @ GameStop

Meta Quest 2 (256GB): was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

This is the same great Meta Quest 2 headset, but with a larger 256GB of internal storage, and it's also $50 off right now in the Black Friday sales at Best Buy. This is a great pick if you want to ensure you have enough storage to install dozens of games at once. Its technical specs are identical to the standard 128GB model.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon

Anker Meta Quest 2 Charging Dock: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy

This Anker accessory is the ideal solution to ensure that your Meta Quest 2 controllers and headset are always fully charged when you need them most. It fits a single headset and a pair of controllers and can charge them to full power within just 2.5 hours. This useful accessory is now on sale at Best Buy for $59, which is a $20 discount.

Best Meta Quest Black Friday deals in the U.K.

Meta Quest 3 (128GB) Bundle: £479 @ Amazon

The brand new Meta Quest 3 headset is powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset for twice the graphical performance of the Quest 2. It also features a better display and thinner design than its predecessor. The Quest 3 also adds two RGB cameras and a depth projector, which combine to create a true mixed-reality device so you can experience VR and AR holographic overlays. This bundle includes a copy of the Asgard's Wrath 2 game valued at £49 for free.

Price check: £479 @ Currys