Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal cuts price to $349 and adds 2 free games

With one week to go until the big day, the Black Friday deals are starting to really heat up. Beginning today you can get one of the best VR headsets on the market at a decent discount—and with a few free games thrown in, to boot.

Right now you can snag a new 128GB Meta Quest 2 headset and two free games for $349 (opens in new tab) direct from Meta. That's $50 off the usual $399 asking price and twice the usual number of free games packed in, since Meta was already running a promotion which gave you a free copy of Beat Saber with every new Meta Quest 2 purchase.

The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset, and for a limited time you can get a new one at a discounted price with two free games (Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber) included. Meta and participating retailers are offering the 128GB model for $349 instead of $399, while the 256GB version is down to $429 from $499.

This is a great opportunity to get into VR, because as we said in our Meta Quest 2 review, the Meta Quest 2’s game library and overall ease of use make it a great point of entry for the VR-curious.

The fact that you don't need to plug it into a PC is a game-changer for this VR headset, because it means you can throw it in your bag and take it anywhere. I once saw a friend pull a similar VR headset out at a bar to introduce some pals to the magic of VR, and it was the most "we're living in the future" moment I've experienced since the debut of the iPhone. I've also personally played a fair bit of Beat Saber, and I can tell you it's a remarkably engaging and active way to have some fun in VR.

This deal is expected to run for a limited time across Meta and participating retailers, so you'll want to act quickly if you want to grab one for yourself. Stay tuned to our Black Friday deals live blog coverage for more of the latest updates and savings opportunities!