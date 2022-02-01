Massive Super Bowl TV sale knocks OLED TVs to $799 at Best Buy

As one of the biggest OLED TV manufacturers, LG makes some of the best OLED TVs on the market. For a limited time, Best Buy has all of them on sale. That's right, Best Buy's epic sale is taking up to $600 off various LG OLED TVs.

If you're looking for the most affordable set, Best Buy has the LG A1 48-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $799. That's $400 off and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen. Other LG OLED TVs on sale include:

LG A1 deals

The LG A1 is the company's budget OLED TV. That means it has a lower refresh rate (60Hz instead of 120Hz), stereo speakers (instead of multi-channel), and just three HDMI ports. However, priced at $799 it's an amazing value and the least expensive OLED TV we've seen.

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $799, which is the cheapest OLED TV we've ever seen.

LG 55" A1 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

If you have room for a bigger set, Best Buy has the LG A1 55-inch TV on sale for $1,099, which is $200 of its usual price.

LG C1 deals

In our LG C1 OLED review, we named this Editor's Choice TV the best OLED TV available now. It delivers a fantastic picture, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and excellent gaming capabilities. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better looking TV.

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It's designed for those who want the best TV picture possible and are willing to pay for it. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's now $200 off at Best Buy.

LG C1 55" OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

For just $200 more you can upgrade to the 55-inch set. It offers the same features as the smaller 48-inch TV, but with a bigger display.

LG G1 deals

The LG G1 is part of LG's impossibly thin Gallery Series. In our LG G1 OLED TV review, we loved the TV's "evo" panel, which delivers an even brighter picture than competing sets. It also has HDMI 2.1 connectivity and supports Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision IQ. Filmmaker Mode is a picture preset that reproduces the picture as the movie maker intended. Dolby Vision IQ automatically adjusts the brightness and dynamic range with respect to ambient light in the room.

LG G1 55" OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The LG G1 OLED 4K TV uses an all new LG panel called "evo." In our review, the TV won the Tom's Guide Award for best TV design. (It measures just 0.8 inches deep). However, it also delivers on performance with consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu.