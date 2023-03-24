Massive Samsung SSD and memory card sale at Amazon — microSD for $22, 1TB SSD for $79 and more

Scoring some extra storage is always a welcome upgrade. Whether you want to boost your hard drive size on a PC, video game console or mobile device, you’ll find picking up a Samsung SSD or memory card a worthwhile investment.

Now is an excellent time to be in the market for a new hard drive as well because Amazon has just slashed the price of several Samsung storage options (opens in new tab) including external and internal SSDs, as well as microSD cards. Whatever your storage needs, there is likely to be a deal that appeals to you in this sizeable sale.

Our top pick of the available discounts is a closely fought contest, but this Samsung 1TB T7 Shield portable SSD for $79 (opens in new tab) is hard to look past. Alternatively, gamers will want to consider the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD (opens in new tab) for the same price. Or if you’re playing on PS5, you can get the 980 Pro SSD with a heatsink for just $99 (opens in new tab) — this drive can be slotted right into a PS5 and will more than double your console's storage capacity.

Amazon has not confirmed an end date for this sale, but with deals of this quality, we always advise shopping as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. So, with that warning out of the way, down below you’ll find our picks for the best Samsung SSD and memory deals available right now.

Best Samsung SSD and memory card deals at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Samsung Evo 256GB microSD: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This roomy 256GB microSD card has dropped to just $22 in this Amazon sale, that's a massive 54% off its regular retail price. This is ideal if you need additional storage for a camera or laptop, and it comes with an adaptor or easy file transfer as well.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: was $159 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 1TB model of the best-selling Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD has dropped to $79 at Amazon, that's a 50% discount. This excellent external SSD is a practically vital PC accessory and it comes in three different colors. This Amazon deal drops it down to its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung 980 Pro is a super-speedy internal SSD designed primarily for gaming. This 1TB model has just dropped to $79 and is a great pick for installing some of the best PC games. Plus, when you play games off this SSD you can expect ultra-quick loading times. This is the standalone model, see below for the 980 Pro with a preinstalled heatsink that is perfect for PS5 owners.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $229 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is fully compatible with Sony's PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.