Massive sale at Amazon knocks Alexa devices to $19, TVs from $99

Easter Sunday isn't a major retail holiday. However, that's not stopping Amazon from slashing prices sitewide. The e-comm giant is offering aggressive discounts on a wide rage of its hardware with Alexa-powered devices on sale from $19.

Typically, I'd advise shoppers wait for Prime Day 2023 before making any Amazon hardware purchases. That's traditionally when you'll find the cheapest prices on Amazon devices. But today's sale is offering really great prices that are at or near all-time price lows.

So below I'm rounding up the best sales you can get right now at Amazon. Make sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes for more ways to save at Amazon.

Best Amazon spring sale deals

TVs and streaming

Smart TV sale: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire TVs are on sale in all sizes. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $99. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

The 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV (released in March 2023) in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. It's on sale for the first time. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said its a solid TV that performed well in day to say use. At list price, you'll find better/cheaper options for your money, but now that it's on sale its a much better value.

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $279 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to its lowest ever price of $279. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV 4K Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt cheap option. It's just $5 shy of its all-time price low.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $31 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $31. Just keep in mind its hit $24 before.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale. It's the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $124 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale for the first time ever. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Kindles and tablets

Kindle Paperwhite (2021): was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader on the market. It features a 6.8-inch display, 300ppi resolution, 8GB of storage and weighs 7.2 ounces. The larger display, warmth options and USB-C charging are new features that make an already great e-reader even better.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021): was $189 now $139 @ Amazon

The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sits between the $139 Kindle Paperwhite and the $249 Kindle Oasis. In our Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition review, it earned our Editors' Choice award. The new tablet offers 32GB of storage and comes with no ads. In addition, it supports Qi (wireless) charging and features automatically adjusting lights. It's just $10 shy of its all-time price low.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the new Fire HD 8 tablet for $59, which is 40% off its usual price. It's just $5 shy of its all-time price low.

Fire HD 8 Plus (2022): was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. Just keep in mind it's hit $64 in the past.

Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At its current price, it's one of the best Amazon deals you'll find. It's just $5 shy of its all-time price low.

Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Plus features twice the RAM (4GB) of its predecessor. It sports a bright, 10.1-inch 1080p LCD, octa-core CPU, and supports wireless charging. It's on sale and an excellent Amazon deal for tablet lovers.

Smart home

Echo w/ Ring Smart Bulb: was $114 now $79 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. In our Amazon Echo review, we said the Editor's Choice smart speaker is the most well-rounded smart speaker you can buy. Even better, it now comes with a free Ring LED Smart Bulb.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79 now $64 @ Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to easily control the temperature in your home no matter where you are using the Alexa app on your phone, meaning you save energy and money. You can also let Alexa set the temperature automatically to keep you warm or cool.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. Just keep in mind it's usually $10 cheaper on major holidays and at times we've seen it for as low as $1 (for Prime members only).

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. The new model features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84 now $39 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $74 @ Amazon

The new Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa smart display for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls.

Amazon Echo Auto: was $54 now $44 @ Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.

Security cams

Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact, plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear, and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet, or Echo device. It's $20 off and currently at its lowest price ever.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Ring Solar Steplight w/ Bridge: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Designed for steps and walkways, the Ring Solar Steplight provides 50 lumens of light when motion is detected. When connected to the Ring Bridge (included), you can also get mobile notifications, set schedules, turn the lights on/off, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices via the Ring app. It's now at its lowest price of 2023.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

Ring's updated floodlight cam has a 1080p camera, 105dB siren, two 2000 Lumen floodlights, and color night vision. It's a good way to not only keep an eye on the outside of your house, but add some lighting, too. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Echo Show 5: was $284 now $179 @ Amazon

This floodlight camera has a 1080p resolution, motion detection, two-way talk, a 105-decibel siren, two 2,000-lumen floodlights, and connects to both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi. Even better, this deal also includes the Echo Show 5 (2nd gen), so you can use the smart display to see who's at your door.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $334 now $248 @ Amazon

This floodlight camera has a 1080p resolution, 3D motion detection, two-way talk, a 110-decibel siren, two 2,000-lumen floodlights, and connects to both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi. This deal also includes the Echo Show 5, so you can use the smart display to see who's at your door. Unlike the Plus model, the Pro supports HDR video, has a louder siren, and supports 3D motion detection.

Kids

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 2GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty. Other features include USB-C charging, along with two 2MP front and rear-facing cameras capable of 720p recording and video calls. It's just $5 shy of its all-time price low.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022): was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)If you need a tablet for your kids, you can't go wrong with the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. This slate features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage, and 2GB of RAM. It also has parental controls and a 2-year warranty. Just note that it's been $20 cheaper before.

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The largest kids tablet in Amazon's arsenal, the Fire HD 10 packs everything we love about the traditional Fire HD 10 and adds in a 2-year worry free warranty and child-proof case. It's an excellent tablet for kids or tweens who need more power than Amazon's other tablets. Plus, it's $60 off and just $10 shy of its Black Friday price low.