Massive Best Buy weekend sale — 25 great deals that ship in time for the holidays

There are roughly 10 days left till Christmas. If you want to avoid the crowds and complete all of your purchases online, now is the time to shop. While a lot of retailers are promising expedited delivery, the earlier you shop the less likely you'll hit any snags.

In terms of deals, Best Buy just launched a massive 3-day sale with sitewide discounts on some of the best tech we've tested. The sale includes MacBooks from $749, up to $200 off KitchenAid appliances, and 4K TVs from $249. The sales get even better if you're a paying My Best Buy members, as you can save from $50 to $100 more on select devices.

Best Buy is one of my go-to stores for deals and below I'm rounding up the best deals in its weekend sale. Each deal has been price checked to ensure it's the best price available right now. For more ways to save, check our roundup of all Best Buy coupon codes.

Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Lego sets: deals from $6 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's weekend sale includes a slew of discounts on Lego sets. The discounted sets include Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more themes. After discount, prices starting as low as $6 for basic Lego sets. Lego can often be rather pricey so don't miss your chance to pick up a popular set for cheap.

Price check: from $6 @ Walmart | from $9 @ Amazon

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, FC24, Crash Bandicoot 4, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Target

Beats Solo3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Beats Solo3 offer wireless Bluetooth and NFC connections. Plus, you get you about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for about 3 hours of playback. They're now at their lowest price of all time. Note that Amazon has them for less, but Xmas delivery isn't guaranteed.

Price check: $95 @ Amazon | $99 @ Walmart

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just got a discount. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon | $116 @ Walmart

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Price check: $249 @ Target | sold out @ Amazon

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset and for a limited time you can get it on sale. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. This deal includes a free $50 Best Buy e-gift card and 3 months of YouTube Premium for free.

Price check: $249 w/ $50 GC @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the console standalone right now.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon | $299 @ Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle: $349 @ Best Buy

Save $67! The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a larger 7-inch OLED display, increased internal storage, a redesigned docking station and an improved kickstand. This bundle also includes the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It's the perfect game for playing with friends.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $349 @ Walmart

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP02 Air Purifier: was $629 now $379 @ Best Buy

Not only does it clean the air, but the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP02 functions as a heater and a cooling fan combo. With up to 350-degree oscillation, it features a backward airflow mode, should you want to purify without cooling.

Price check: $440 @ Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $499 @ Best Buy

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive and it's just $50 shy of its lowest price ever.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than the standard Asus ROG Ally to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $629 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.

Price check: $629 @ Amazon

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support. This TV is a Best Buy exclusive.