Massive Best Buy weekend sale — 25 great deals that ship in time for the holidays

There are roughly 10 days left till Christmas. If you want to avoid the crowds and complete all of your purchases online, now is the time to shop. While a lot of retailers are promising expedited delivery, the earlier you shop the less likely you'll hit any snags.
In terms of deals, Best Buy just launched a massive 3-day sale with sitewide discounts on some of the best tech we've tested. The sale includes MacBooks from $749, up to $200 off KitchenAid appliances, and 4K TVs from $249. The sales get even better if you're a paying My Best Buy members, as you can save from $50 to $100 more on select devices.
Best Buy is one of my go-to stores for deals and below I'm rounding up the best deals in its weekend sale. Each deal has been price checked to ensure it's the best price available right now. For more ways to save, check our roundup of all Best Buy coupon codes.
My Best Buy: join from $0 @ Best Buy
Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.
Best Buy deals — Editor Picks
Lego sets: deals from $6 @ Best Buy
Best Buy's weekend sale includes a slew of discounts on Lego sets. The discounted sets include Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more themes. After discount, prices starting as low as $6 for basic Lego sets. Lego can often be rather pricey so don't miss your chance to pick up a popular set for cheap.
Price check: from $6 @ Walmart | from $9 @ Amazon
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, FC24, Crash Bandicoot 4, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.
Price check: from $19 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Target
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89 @ Best Buy
Lowest price: The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now, but note that Amazon has it for a few bucks less.
Price check: $85 @ Amazon
Beats Solo3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Beats Solo3 offer wireless Bluetooth and NFC connections. Plus, you get you about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for about 3 hours of playback. They're now at their lowest price of all time. Note that Amazon has them for less, but Xmas delivery isn't guaranteed.
Price check: $95 @ Amazon | $99 @ Walmart
Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just got a discount. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon | $116 @ Walmart
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch SE (2022) is Apple's mid-tier watch. It packs the same chipset found in the Apple Watch Series 8, but for a lower price. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. This is a great price for the affordable Apple watch.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon | sold out @ Target
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.
Price check: $249 @ Target | sold out @ Amazon
Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset and for a limited time you can get it on sale. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. This deal includes a free $50 Best Buy e-gift card and 3 months of YouTube Premium for free.
Price check: $249 w/ $50 GC @ Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
We named these Editor's Choice earbuds the best wireless earbuds on the market right now. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we found the smaller and lighter design comfortable to wear for long periods. They also have some of the strongest ANC around, outstanding sound quality, and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Note that Walmart has a lower price, but it's sold via a third-party merchant.
Price check: $239 @ Walmart | $249 @ Target
Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy
The Bose 700 may have been superseded by the new QC Ultra Headphones, but they are still one of the top noise-canceling headphones you can buy. As well as having excellent, rich sound, they're stylish, comfortable to wear and deliver the absolute best noise-cancelling experience of any headphones we've tested. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.
Price check: $279 @ Amazon | $299 @ Target
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy
One of the best Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the console standalone right now.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon | $299 @ Walmart
Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle: $349 @ Best Buy
Save $67! The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a larger 7-inch OLED display, increased internal storage, a redesigned docking station and an improved kickstand. This bundle also includes the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It's the perfect game for playing with friends.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $349 @ Walmart
10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $399 @ Target
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP02 Air Purifier: was $629 now $379 @ Best Buy
Not only does it clean the air, but the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP02 functions as a heater and a cooling fan combo. With up to 350-degree oscillation, it features a backward airflow mode, should you want to purify without cooling.
Price check: $440 @ Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $499 @ Best Buy
This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.
Price check: $499 @ Amazon
Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy
The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy
The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive and it's just $50 shy of its lowest price ever.
Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy
The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than the standard Asus ROG Ally to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $629 @ Best Buy
We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.
Price check: $629 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.
Price check: $899 @ B&H Photo | sold out @ Amazon
Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support. This TV is a Best Buy exclusive.
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
$250 off! The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design. Note: If you're a paying My Best Buy member you can get it for just $999.99 — a record price low. You can sign up for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) via this link.
Price check: $1,049 @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Air 15 (M2/16GB/512GB): was $1,699 now $1,449 @ Best Buy
$250 off! If you want to future-proof your laptop, I highly recommend upgrading to 16GB of RAM. This upgraded model also bumps your storage to 512GB. It's one of the very few times I've seen the 16GB RAM model on sale. $1,399. Note: If you're a paying My Best Buy member you can get it for just $1,399, which is an epic deal. You can sign up for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) via this link.
Price check: $1,449 @ Amazon | $1,499 @ B&H Photo
Panasonic Lumix S5II: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Best Buy
Successor to the legendary original Lumix S5, the S5II is a mirrorless camera firmly geared towards professional videography, offering a huge array of video resolutions and formats in up to 6K/30p. In our Lumix S5IIX review (the X model features a couple of extra professional video features but is mostly the same), we loved this camera, and named it an unbeatable video camera for the money, so it's even a better value now at $300 off.
Price check: $1,997 @ Amazon