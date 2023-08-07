MacBook Air M2 for $949 is an amazing deal — save big right now

Our choice for the best laptop just got a big price cut across multiple retailers, and it's a huge deal. The MacBook Air M2 offers incredible performance and battery life, and it should last several years if Apple's excellent track record is anything to go by.

The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 is $949 at B&H Photo right now. This is $150 off its usual price. Best Buy currently offers the same deal, but things get even better if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member — you'll get an additional $50 off, bringing this laptop down to $899.

We think the MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop on the market right now for the majority of people. Just take a look at our MacBook Air M2 review to see why.

In the GeekBench 5.4 test, the scored 1,932 for single-core and 8,919 for multi-core performance. This runs circles around most Windows laptops, and the MacBook Air M2 blazes through everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video. Granted, it's not as fast as the MacBook Pro M2, but for most people we're confident that the MacBook Air M2 will serve your needs well.

The MacBook Air M2 also has incredible battery life. If you've ever run short of battery life during your work day, it's almost guaranteed not to be a problem with this laptop — we got 14 hours and 6 minutes of battery life out of our unit.

There are a couple of downsides to the MacBook Air M2. The notch on the display can be distracting. And you can only connect one external monitor, so you might have to downgrade your desk setup if you opt for this laptop.