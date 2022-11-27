LG C2 OLED for lowest price ever is the Cyber Monday TV deal I’d buy

Right, stop what you're doing and really take a look at this LG C2 55” OLED down to $1,296 at Amazon (opens in new tab) , as it one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals I've seen.

This deal cuts more than $500 off our pick for the best OLED TV of 2022 (it's also seen discounts in the U.K.). So snapping it up before it sell out is a no-briner.

You may be tempted to wait for Cyber Monday itself (November 28) and while we're flagging discounts in our Cyber Monday TV deals live blog, I would be concerned that this excellent OLED could suddenly drop in stock. So I'd compel you to consider it right now. And I'm saying that as an owner of the already excellent LG C1 OLED, which this model replaced and improves upon.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,795 now $1,296 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,596, now $896 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is now $100 cheaper than it was last week. We named this stunning television the best TV (opens in new tab) of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model just got an additional price cut. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now £1,152 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

If you're shopping in the U.K., you can grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for £1,152 at Amazon UK right now. That's not only a discount on its original price but another drop form a recently discounted price.

Sadly, I won’t actually be indulging in this TV deal myself, as much as I’d like to, because, as mentioned earlier, I have a 55-inch C1 OLED, which was probably one of the best deals of the Cyber Monday period of last year. The LG C2 OLED TV is obviously better than its predecessor, but doesn't quite move the needle to warrant an upgrade; though the greedy display lover in me is already looking longingly at that big discount.

But if you’ve yet to make the upgrade from an LCD to an OLED TV may I recommend you seriously consider it. Sure, quality OLEDs aren’t super cheap, but coming from an already very good Samsung LCD 4K TV to the LG C1 was a game changer; quite literally as it makes God of War Ragnarök look utterly incredible.

The true blacks an OLED panel can provide is transformative to your movie and TV series watching, particularly if a show has a lot of shadows and fires in it, such as House of the Dragon. And the colors on LG C-series OLED TVs are also excellent — the C2 particularly impressed — which work nicely in a move like 2021’s Dune where the sandy lands of Arrakis were suddenly punctuated by flashes of gunfire or energy weapons.

And like the C1, the LG C2 comes equipped with a host of gaming features, including a dedicated low-latency mode, support for 120Hz refresh rates and VRR (variable refresh rates), which makes it a perfect partner to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In short, this is one heck of a TV at a very attractive price that I don’t suspect will get much cheaper give it’s a 2022 model. So I’d suggest leaping on this sooner than later and then sitting back to bask in the glory of a 55-inch OLED TV filled with the latest tech.

But if you remain unconvinced, then check out our Cyber Monday deals live blog, as I’m sure you’ll find a discount or three that’ll take your fancy.