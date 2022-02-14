Last-minute Valentine's Day flower sale — get 24 roses in 2 hours

Valentine's Day is officially here and if you're looking for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, we've spotted just the right deal to save the day.

For Prime members only, Amazon has this bouquet of roses on sale for $19.99. That's $10 off and one of the best Valentine's Day flower deals we've seen. The bouquet incudes 24 stem roses and it can be picked up at your local Whole Foods or it can be delivered (in select cities) with two-hour delivery. (The delivery fee is $9.95 for Prime members).

24 stem roses: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Through February 16, Prime members can get two dozen stem roses for just $19. The roses can be shipped same day (you'll need to pay $9.95 for 2-hour delivery) in certain cities. All roses feature the Sourced for Good seal, which indicate they were responsibly sourced to support workers, communities, and the environment.

Even though the cost of Prime is increasing this week, exclusive Amazon deals like this could make Amazon Prime worth its full cost. Alternatively, here's how to avoid the Prime member price increase.

Whenever you get your bouquet, here's how to make your flowers last longer. Additionally, if you're planning to get flowers, be sure to avoid these Valentine's Day flowers if your sweetie has a pet.