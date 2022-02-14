Trending

Last-minute Valentine's Day flower sale — get 24 roses in 2 hours

By published

Save Valentine's Day with this epic deal

A bouquet or red roses lying on a table
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Valentine's Day is officially here and if you're looking for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, we've spotted just the right deal to save the day. 

For Prime members only, Amazon has this bouquet of roses on sale for $19.99. That's $10 off and one of the best Valentine's Day flower deals we've seen. The bouquet incudes 24 stem roses and it can be picked up at your local Whole Foods or it can be delivered (in select cities) with two-hour delivery. (The delivery fee is $9.95 for Prime members). 

24 stem roses: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

24 stem roses: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon
Through February 16, Prime members can get two dozen stem roses for just $19. The roses can be shipped same day (you'll need to pay $9.95 for 2-hour delivery) in certain cities. All roses feature the Sourced for Good seal, which indicate they were responsibly sourced to support workers, communities, and the environment.

All roses sold by Amazon/Whole Foods feature the Sourced for Good seal, which indicates they were responsibly sourced to support workers, communities, and the environment. During the checkout process, you can pay $9.95 for fast, 2-hour delivery in select cities. 

Even though the cost of Prime is increasing this week, exclusive Amazon deals like this could make Amazon Prime worth its full cost. Alternatively, here's how to avoid the Prime member price increase.

Whenever you get your bouquet, here's how to make your flowers last longer. Additionally, if you're planning to get flowers, be sure to avoid these Valentine's Day flowers if your sweetie has a pet.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Topics
Deal