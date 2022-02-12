Last-minute Valentine's Day gifts — flowers and more that will arrive in time

It’s tricky to shop for Valentine’s Day gifts — especially now that the big day is so close. So don’t worry if you’re still looking, as we’ve compiled a list of great gifts you can get that will arrive in time for February 14.

Most of our favorite flower retailers offer same-day delivery, so they've got you covered if you want a gift that'll arrive on time. Plus, remember to make use of Amazon Prime if you have it; just check the shipping dates to see if your gift will make it to you before Valentine's Day. Finally, you can always go for in-store pickup to grab a gift if neither of the previous options work for you.

No matter who you’re buying for, we’ve got the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for your special someone this holiday.

Flowers

24 stem roses: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Through February 16, Prime members can get two dozen stem roses for just $19. The roses can be shipped same day (you'll need to pay $9.95 for 2-hour delivery) in certain cities. All roses features the Sourced for Good seal, which indicate they were responsibly sourced to support workers, communities, and the environment.

Flowers: deals from $29 @ Flora2000

If you're shopping for something unique, Flora2000 should be high on your list. In addition to offering unique gifts, they can deliver same-day if you order by 12pm.

Flowers and baskets: up to 40% off @ 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers is taking up to 40% off select Valentine's Day flowers. Gifts range from the Hearts in Bloom Gerbera Daisy (pictured) to Fannie May chocolates. Plus, they offer same-day delivery. Use coupon code "TWENTY" to get 20% off select gifts.

Flower deals: 20% off @ Teleflora

Teleflora has Valentine's Day flower deals for every budget. Bouquets start as low as $37 and all of them are arranged by local florists. Even better, many of them are currently on sale. Place your order by 12pm for same-day delivery. Use coupon "NATURALVDAY2022" to take 20% off Valentine's Day flowers.

Treats and sweets: deals from $9 @ Harry & David

From chocolate-covered strawberries to Valentine's Day truffles, Harry & David has a wide range of Valentine's Day gifts on sale from $9. You can browse gifts under $30, under $50, or under $75.

Gifts

Broadway plays online: from $11/month @ Broadway HD

From Phantom of the Opera to Man of La Mancha, a Broadway HD subscription gives your loved one on-demand access to their favorite Broadway shows. You can opt for a monthly subscription ($11.99/month) or a full year ($129.99/year). The ad-free shows can be streamed on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, and the internet.

Gift someone a Prime membership: $119 for one year @ Amazon

The cost of an Amazon Prime membership is increasing from $119 to $139. However, you can gift a membership for $119 (before the Feb. 18 increase). That'll give your loved one an extra year of Prime at their current price and simultaneously win you major brownie points.

90-Point Red Wine Gift Set: was $65 now $59 @ Wine.com

For the person who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a variety of wine gifts on sale from $39. Not sure what to get? This 90 Point Red Wine Gift Set costs $59 and includes three highly rated red wines. Plus, new customers can use coupon "FIRST20" to take $20 off orders of $100 or more.

Disney Plus Gift Card: 1-year for $79 @ Disney

Keep your partner entertained throughout the entire year with a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus. They'll have access to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Better yet, this gift arrives instantly and can be used immediately. That alone is worth the cost.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

The perfect Valentine's Day deal for the coffee aficionado, the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper lets you make the perfect cup of joe without having to leave your apartment. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. The 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee. Prime members can get it with next-day shipping.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

From Bridgerton to The Mandalorian, your better half will be able to watch all of their favorite shows thanks to Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite. This 2020 streamer is a cheaper version of the regular Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, it's your best pick if you're looking for affordable Valentine's Day deals.

Birchbox Subscription: from $15/month @ Birchbox

Looking for the ultimate contactless Valentine's Day gift? Birchbox offers gift subscriptions which can be sent monthly. The recipient can choose when to redeem their subscription and each month they'll receive a box filled with beauty samples picked to their beauty profile.

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The new Kindle is a great device and perfect for cash-strapped bookworms. It features a 6-inch screen with an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now on sale and comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which makes it one of the best deals around.

Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp 8-in-1 pressure cooker: was $229 now $139 @ Walmart

For the home cook who loves kitchen gadgets — this pressure cooker does it all. It's an air fryer and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. It's perfect for any home cook looking to take their dinners to the next level. Check the delivery times in your area or opt for in-store pickup to get it on time for Valentine's Day.

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games. Add it to your cart to see the discounted price, which is one of the best Valentine's deals you'll find for Switch fans. Prime members can get it with next-day shipping.

Platinum Collection of Cheeses: $49 @ iGourmet

If your significant other is a cheese aficionado, iGourmet is offering this collection of premium cheeses for just $45. While not on sale per se, it's an excellent value and includes Boschetto al Tartufo Bianchetto, Green Peppercorn Chevre by Coach Farm, Fourme d'Ambert AOC, and Cave Aged Swiss Gruyere by Emmi.

Gift cards

Apple: 6 months of Apple Music, News, + TV @ Best Buy

With the purchase of any Apple eGift Card, Best Buy is bundling six free months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus, and three free months of Apple TV. The freebies are for new subscribers/members.

Nintendo eShop Card: was $50 now $45 @ Newegg

The perfect gift card for Nintendo fans, Newegg offers cards from $10 to $50. It's one of the best Valentine's Day gifts you'll find for Switch fans. Purchase the $50 card and use coupon code "93XSL3D" to drop its price to $50.

Purple eGift Card: @ Purple

From luxury sheets to cozy pajamas, a Purple gift card can be used to purchase not just mattresses, but all things sleep related. Take advantage of Purple's current sale that takes 20% off pajamas, duvets, and more.

Amazon eGift Card: @ Amazon

The ultimate eGift card you can give, an Amazon gift card will let you buy anything from video games to a new winter coat. They're available in various amounts (the minimum is $1) and you can even set the exact delivery time. It's a solid last-minute gift for anyone.