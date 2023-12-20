Last chance! 15 last-minute holiday deals I'd buy at Target

It's truly your last chance to shop holiday deals at Target. Their holiday delivery guarantee ends today (December 20), so make sure to get your orders in before the cut-off.

If you want a new Apple Watch, you need to act soon. They're being pulled from stores this week over a patent dispute. Luckily, one of the affected models has been slashed in price in Target's holiday sale — that's the Apple Watch 9 for $329 at Target ($70 off.) You can also score Asics deals from $4 and PS5 games from $19.

Last-minute Target deals — best sales now

Asics sale: deals from $4 @ Target

Target is offering a massive sale on Asics apparel for men, women, and children. After discount, prices start as low as $4. The sale includes shoes, socks, hoodies, athletic apparel, and more. Note that some styles can also be found in Amazon's Asics sale.

Holiday decor: deals from $3 @ Target

Give your holiday tree a little sass with one of Target's discounted holiday ornaments. Pictured is the Bloody Mary Christmas Tree Ornament for $5. The sale also includes traditional ornaments as well as ceramic and glass decor.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Target

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Mario Kart 8, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and more. Note that Amazon and Best Buy are offering similar sales, but with slightly different titles.

PS5 games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Target

50% off! As part of its holiday sale, Target has select PS5 games and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes titles such as Madden 24, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and more.

Asics Packable Running Jacket: was $55 now $24 @ Target

Save on the packable jacket for runners. Lightweight and quick-drying, the highly functional Asics jacket is perfect for on-the-move outdoor workouts and packs away neatly into its own pocket.

Roku Streaming Stick: was $49 now $39 @ Target

The best Roku for most people, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a great upgrade for your TV. It offers an intuitive interface, long Wi-Fi range and Dolby Vision support for the best possible picture. Plus, you can get built-in voice search for finding shows and movies to watch.

Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $79 now $44 @ Target

The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.

Asics Gel-Contend 7 running shoe: was $65 now $49 @ Target

Using GEL Technology for brilliant shock absorption and cushioning, these shoes feel plush underfoot. The deal comes in a range of colorways and sizes, so be sure to check what you need for the relevant discount before purchasing.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Target

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum: was $199 now $159 @ Target

This multi-functional vacuum can transform from an upright to a handheld in no time. It's powerful enough to tackle carpets and bare floors and superb for pet hair pick-up. Its swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture.

TCL 50" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $299 now $249 @ Target

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Target

Lowest price! Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Target is taking 18% off the newest Apple Watch. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $639 @ Target

Save $160 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.