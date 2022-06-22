Killer PC games sale: Huge discounts on Elden Ring, Assassin’s Creed and more

Summer is a good time to be a PC gamer, as there are often major games sales with killer discounts. And the latest of these comes from retailer Fanatical.

Right now, there are more than 6,000 games on sale at Fanatical (opens in new tab), offering discounts of up to 95%. That means you can save a serious amount on some very impressive games, including Elden Ring reduced by 12% (opens in new tab) and the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Complete Edition on sale for $63 (opens in new tab) having been reduced from $140. Just bear in mind that these deals are only available for a limited time, with some lasting just a few hours.

Fanatical's Red Hot Sale includes a huge range of discounted PC games which come with Steam codes, meaning as soon as you make a purchase you can get to downloading the games you’ve just got.

While there are plenty of individual games for sale, we recommend taking a look at some of the bundles on offer, as these can help you fill in a hole in your PC games collection without the need to spend a fortunate. For example, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Complete Bundle gives you all three of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games at a 66% reduction (opens in new tab), meaning you’ll have plenty to keep you going while you wait for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

It's also worth looking for special editions of games, as these will give you all of a game's extra content for a lot less than usual. For example, Civilization VI Platinum Edition has 82% off (opens in new tab), cutting the price of the game from $119 to $21.

At a time when the best PS5 games can go for $70 and the best Xbox Series X games are hardly cheap either, PC gaming can be a more affordable way to bag yourself a suite of high-quality titles, though we'd also recommend you play them on one of our picks for the best gaming PC or best gaming laptop.

Fanatical's sale won't last forever, but the good news is that Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, meaning there'll be plenty more deals on tech, games and more in the run up to the event and peaking on July 12/13.