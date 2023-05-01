Keeper password manager is 50% off in early May sale

May has just started and the first Memorial Day sales of the month are still a few days out, but that's not stopping Keeper from offering an epic sale on its top-rated password manager.

Currently, Keeper is taking 50% off all Unlimited and Family plans (opens in new tab). That's the biggest percent-off discount we've seen from Keeper so far in 2023. (It's 10% greater than last month's deal). After discount, you can get a Keeper Unlimited 1-year plan for $17.49 (was $34.99) or a Keeper Family plan (five users) for $37.49 (was $74.99). For more ways to save, make sure to read our guide to the best Keeper Security promo codes.

(opens in new tab) Keeper password manager: 50% off select plans @ Keeper (opens in new tab)

Keeper is a password manager with top-notch security. It's fast, full-featured, and offers a robust web interface. For a limited time, Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family plans are 40% off. For instance, you can get a 1-year plan for $17.49 (was $34.99) or a 1-year Family plan for $37.49 (was $74.99). Family plans allow for up to five users.

If you're not familiar with Keeper, we called it one of the best password managers you can buy. In our Keeper password manager review we found the service to be dependable, inexpensive, and very secure. Although Keeper has a free tier, we recommend upgrading to the paid plan as it offers everything in the free plan plus syncing across unlimited devices on all platforms, secure record-sharing, priority 24/7 support, and emergency access for family members in case you are ever incapacitated.

Keeper relies on AES 256-bit encryption to secure data on its servers and on your devices. Your data is only ever unencrypted on your device after you enter your master password. That means if Keeper's servers were to ever be hacked, your data would remain secure.

In terms of features, we like Keeper's Security Audit which gives you an overall security score based on all your passwords and color-codes each one red, yellow or green. The Keeper mobile app also does an excellent job of bringing over most of the functionality from the desktop and web interfaces to your mobile.