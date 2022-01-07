Improve the quality of your sleep for less — this Nectar weighted blanket just crashed to $99

If one of your resolutions in the new year is to set better sleeping habits, then a weighted blanket could be just the thing you need — and there’s no better time to grab one than right now.

The Nectar Serenity Sleep weighted blanket starts at just $99 ($50 off) right now, making it one of the best January sales around. If you’ve never tried sleeping with a weighted blanket before, you might be surprised by how much difference it can make — weighted blankets can improve comfort, sleep quality, and soothe stress and anxiety.

This weighted blanket is designed with PCM technology that provides instant cooling when you need it. If you sleep warm, the bamboo side will help you keep cool, and you can simply flip the blanket to the mink side if you’re feeling chilly. It’s also anti-microbial, and has a removable machine-wash cover.

Using a weighted blanket could revolutionize your sleep. They help with a variety of common sleep issues — whether you toss and turn, have restless limbs, or struggle to sleep due to stress or anxiety. Weighted blankets have been shown to both improve sleep quality and help induce sleep in many cases.

This Nectar Serenity Sleep blanket is a perfect choice if you’re looking to sleep better. One of the main drawbacks of a weighted blanket for many people is that they can be too hot — but this blanket is designed to keep you cool when you need it to, thanks to the bamboo rayon jersey knit layer.

Nectar recommends choosing a blanket that’s between 8-15% of your body weight, so if you weigh between 100 and 190lbs, the 15lb blanket would be a good size. The standard blanket comes in 15lb and 20lb weights, while the large blanket comes in 20lb and 25lb weights.

