I found the best Black Friday TV deal — LG C3 OLED for $1,000 off

Black Friday is here, and it's time to share the best TV deal I've seen so far. Drumroll please...

The winner hands-down is the LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV for $1,596 at Amazon. It's one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed and it's a huge $1,000 off. (Amazon lists it as a $400 discount, but its price at launch was $2,599.) Walmart offers the same price and Best Buy has it for $1,599 with a couple of streaming freebies thrown in.

The LG C3 OLED is the best value OLED we've reviewed. It has the incredible picture quality and smart features you want from an OLED TV, at a lower price than competition like the Samsung S95C OLED and the Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED. The only slight downgrade is its average sound quality, but adding one of the best soundbars would easily fix that if you're a stickler for audio.

We put this TV to the test in our LG C3 OLED review . It reached a peak brightness of 820 nits, achieved a Delta-E score of 1.3908 and covered 99.0904% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. These are impressive results for an OLED TV in this price range, and it translated well to practical viewing. Movies and TV shows looked incredible on the LG C3, from vibrant colorful landscapes to shadowy interior shots. Plus, the C3 OLED's a9 AI Processor Gen6 automatically increased brightness and enhanced colors based on what was happening on screen.

Surprise — this isn't just a TV deal, it's also a gaming monitor deal. The LG C3 OLED is one of the best gaming TVs we've tested and it's a great replacement for a PC gaming monitor (if your desk is big enough.) It includes all the gaming features we look for, including a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM. Turn on LG's Game Optimizer mode and the TV's lag time drops down to an incredibly low 9.1ms.

The LG C3 OLED is an incredible deal at this price, so make sure you don't miss it!