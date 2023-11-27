I can't believe these 7 Black Friday deals are still available

Cyber Monday is in full swing right now, but there are still plenty of Black Friday deals you can shop. I've been covering deals for 16 years and while I'm used to seeing Black Friday sales extend into Cyber Monday, I'm shocked at how many great Black Friday deals are still available.

On this page I'm rounding up the best Black Friday deals you can still get. My list includes epic price cuts on Crocs, up to $200 off the new M3 MacBook Pros, and a killer discount on Alexa speakers. If you want to look at Cyber Monday promos, make sure to check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals.

Best Black Friday deals now

Paramount Plus: was $5.99 now $1.99 per month

Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. You can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies for just an additional $2 a month in this limited-time deal. I just got hooked on Couples Therapy (Showtime), so I'll likely be taking advantage of this deal myself. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY

Croc sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

I've never worn a pair of Crocs, but I know plenty of people who swear by them. Right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. More importantly, in most cases it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com.

Price check: deals from $22 @ Crocs.com

Echo Dot with Clock w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $82 now $34 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Ok, so technically the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) was $2 cheaper back in July. However, it now comes with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. The Echo Dot with Clock packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.

Arc'teryx Kyanite Fleece Hoody: was $150 now $89 @ Arc'teryx

Hoodie/fleece season is here and this Arc'teryx zip-up fleece just got a serious discount. Lightweight, comfortable, and now on sale for less than a Benjamin, which is a total steal in my book for a piece of high-tech, trendy outerwear. This one is only available in the "Jungle" green color, which I find shocking because it is nothing short of fantastic. It's also available in multiple sizes.