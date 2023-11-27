I can't believe these 7 Black Friday deals are still available

Cyber Monday is in full swing right now, but there are still plenty of Black Friday deals you can shop. I've been covering deals for 16 years and while I'm used to seeing Black Friday sales extend into Cyber Monday, I'm shocked at how many great Black Friday deals are still available.
On this page I'm rounding up the best Black Friday deals you can still get. My list includes epic price cuts on Crocs, up to $200 off the new M3 MacBook Pros, and a killer discount on Alexa speakers. If you want to look at Cyber Monday promos, make sure to check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals.
Black Friday deals — Quick links
- Paramount Plus: was $5.99 now $1.99 per month
- Crocs sale: from $9 @ Walmart
- Echo Dot Clock w/ Bulb: was $82 now $34 @ Amazon
- Arc'teryx Fleece Hoody: was $150 now $89 @ Arc'teryx
- Xbox Series X: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
- Roku TV 75" Plus 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
Best Black Friday deals now
Paramount Plus: was $5.99 now $1.99 per month
Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. You can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies for just an additional $2 a month in this limited-time deal. I just got hooked on Couples Therapy (Showtime), so I'll likely be taking advantage of this deal myself. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY
Croc sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart
I've never worn a pair of Crocs, but I know plenty of people who swear by them. Right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. More importantly, in most cases it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com.
Price check: deals from $22 @ Crocs.com
Echo Dot with Clock w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $82 now $34 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! Ok, so technically the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) was $2 cheaper back in July. However, it now comes with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. The Echo Dot with Clock packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.
Arc'teryx Kyanite Fleece Hoody: was $150 now $89 @ Arc'teryx
Hoodie/fleece season is here and this Arc'teryx zip-up fleece just got a serious discount. Lightweight, comfortable, and now on sale for less than a Benjamin, which is a total steal in my book for a piece of high-tech, trendy outerwear. This one is only available in the "Jungle" green color, which I find shocking because it is nothing short of fantastic. It's also available in multiple sizes.
Xbox Series X: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
Best Buy member price! My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) and My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members can get the XSX for just $399 in this unprecedented deal. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. Plus, you get a free $50 Best Buy gift card to boot. You can sign up for My Best Buy via this link.
Price check: XSX w/ Diablo IV for $449 @ Microsoft
Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
Selling out fast! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support. The 55-inch model is sold out and the 65-inch model is now selling for $549 , which is $50 higher ythan it was on Black Friday. That make this 75-inch model the only price low today.
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
Best Buy member price! This is an epic deal if you've been eyeing Apple's new MacBook Pro. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) and My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members can get Apple's new laptop for $200 off. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). This base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You can sign up for My Best Buy via this link. Non-members pay $1,449 ($150 off).
Price check: $1,449 @ Amazon