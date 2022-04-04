Hurry! Xbox Series S is on sale for $269 today only

These days it's somewhat easier to score Xbox Series X restock. However, if you don't want to spend a full $499 for Microsoft's next-gen console, it's smaller brother is currently on sale. 

Today only, you can get the Xbox Series S for $269 at Newegg via coupon code "APRBRA338". That's $30 off and the second-best price we've seen for the Xbox Series S. 

Xbox Series S: was $299 now $269 @ Newegg
The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). Use coupon code "APRBRA338" to take $30 off. (Apply the coupon during checkout). 

The Xbox Series S is an impressive little console. It gets you access to a huge library of Xbox games, it's inexpensive, and it's got a sleek, elegant design.

The amount of games you can play on the Xbox Series S is amazing. If you have a digital copy of an Xbox game, you'll be able to play it on the Series S — whether it's Xbox One, 360, or even the original Xbox released back in 2001. 

It goes without saying that you'll be able to play all the best Xbox Series X games, too. The Series S isn't as powerful as the Series X, sure, but the Series S still offers smooth performance and outputs visuals in high quality. Plus, in our frame rate tests, we didn't notice a significant difference.

If you've not yet made the leap to a 4K TV set, you won't notice the difference in visuals between the Series S and the Series X, as the Series S renders in 1440p. But if you have, the Xbox Series S upscales content to 4K extremely well.

Still have your heart on the Xbox Series X? Our Xbox Series X restock guide will help you track one down.

