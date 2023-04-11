Hurry! This 65-inch Vizio 4K TV is just $398 in epic Walmart sale

The next major retail holiday is still weeks away, but if you're in the market for a new TV, Walmart has just the sale to tide you over.

Currently, you can get the Vizio 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $398 at Walmart. That's $130 off and one of the cheapest TV deals we've seen for a 65-inch set.

This Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Alexa/Google Assistant/Siri compatibility, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has three HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1). There's a low latency mode for gaming, but keep in mind it sports a 60Hz panel.

The Vizio V-Series is part of the company's value line of TVs. In addition to 4K resolution, the TV sports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus support, as well as support for the latest gaming tech, such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM).

You also get gamer-friendly features like auto low latency mode and impressively short lag times of just 13.1 milliseconds. In our Vizio V-Series review, we said this is the TV to get if you want great gaming performance for less, but keep in mind that this is a 60Hz display, so variable refresh rates and high refresh rates are off the table. And general performance is decent enough, but the brightness isn't great and the audio would benefit from adding a soundbar.

That said, it's still one of the best TVs under $500 and today's deal knocks the 65-inch model to an all-time price low.