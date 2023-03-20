Hurry! This 2TB PS5 SSD deal is the cheapest I've ever seen

I’ve been tracking discounts on the PS5 SSDs for almost two years, and while there have been some big savings on popular models like the WD_Black SN850 and the Samsung 980 Pro in that time, Amazon is currently offering the cheapest PS5 SSD deal I've ever seen.

Right now, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB SSD is on sale for $154 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a solid $25 discount compared to its regular list price of $179. In fact, it’s not only the lowest price ever for this Corsair model, but it’s also the cheapest price I’ve ever spotted for a 2TB PS5 SSD.

(opens in new tab) Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB SSD: was $179 now $154 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is a fully PS5-compatible SSD and the 2TB model has just dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Thanks to this model coming with a preinstalled heatsink it can be slotted straight into your PS5, and it'll more than triple your console's hard drive space. We also saw excellent performance in our testing.

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX might not have the officially-licensed seal of approval enjoyed by the WD_Black SN850, but it still makes our roundup of the best PS5 internal drives. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, Corsair is the leader in the PC component market, so certainly knows its way around a hard drive. And rest assured, this PS5-compatible model is just as well-constructed as its computer hardware.

As you would expect, the drive comfortably meets all of Sony’s specifications for a PS5 SSD (opens in new tab), and it blazed through our testing with ease. While Corsair claims a read speed of up to 7,100MBps our PS5 reported only 5,561MBps, but don’t let that dissuade you. We found it easily kept pace with its rival drive and loaded up the massive open-world game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in just 50 seconds. This was tied for the joint fastest time in our PS5 SSD testing.

This 2TB model on sale at Amazon comes with a heatsink preinstalled which is handy as Sony advises that any SSD slotted into the PS5’s Storage Expansion bay needs to have some form of cooling. While you can buy a standalone SSD and attach a third-party heatsink yourself, buying an SSD that comes with one pre-attached is significantly more convenient and saves you a lot of hassle.

Here's why your PS5 needs an extra SSD

(Image credit: Future)

You should also note that adding an internal SSD to your PS5 console doesn’t require the removal of the stock drive. That means that when you add an extra 2TBs of storage, you get all that extra space in addition to the 667GBs of useable storage that comes with the PS5 as standard. That’s more than enough room to hold dozens of the best PS5 games, and you’ll even have space left over for any large patches or meaty DLC expansions.

Now that the PS5 is more than two years old, you might be finding the console’s stock hard drive isn’t big enough to hold your entire library of next-gen games. That’s why a PS5 SSD is a seriously smart investment, and even if you’ve still got room to spare, it’s worth picking one up now to ensure you’ve got extra space to play with when you need it most.