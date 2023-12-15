Hurry! Samsung’s wireless charger and smart home hub just crashed to $1

There are good deals, and then there are no-brainer deals. If you’ve got a phone that's compatible with Qi wireless charging, or smart home gadgets compatible with SmartThings, this deal is for you.

The Samsung SmartThings Station is just $1 at Samsung right now. All you need to do to get this deal is watch the short Samsung promo video and enter the code “DSECAMPTHU” at checkout. It’s one of the best Christmas deals I’ve seen so far this year.

Samsung SmartThings Station: was $79 now $1 @ Samsung

Get the Samsung SmartThings Station for just $1 in this incredible deal. This device is a smart home hub and wireless charging station that’s a snap to use — just execute your smart home programs by tapping the Smart Button. It allows you to control your lights, temperature, locks and more. Plus, the wireless charger works at speeds up to 15W. Use code “DSECAMPTHU” to get this deal.

The Samsung SmartThings Station is an awesome pickup for just $1. It’s an easy way to control your smart home with just the touch of a button.

Check out the list of SmartThings compatible devices and you’ll see many of our favorite smart home tech is supported, including Philips Hue smart lights, Google Nest Cams and August smart locks. Using the SmartThings app, you can set up routines that activate when you tap, double-tap or hold the Smart Button.

There’s also a routine that activates when you set your phone to charge overnight. No need to remember to lock the doors, turn out the lights, and set the temperature; the SmartThings Station can do all that for you.

Even if you don’t have any smart home devices, you’re still getting a wireless charger that’s compatible with both Samsung and iPhones for just $1. You can’t get much better value than that.