Huge Walmart sale this weekend — 17 last-minute deals I’d buy

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 @ Walmart

The Shark AI Ultra is a robot vacuum designed specifically for pet hair. It features a HEPA filtration system that allows it to capture pet hair, dust, dander, and other allergens with ease. It also works on all floor types with the ability to map out your home for precise cleaning. With an extended runtime of up to 120 minutes, your entire house will be clean in one shot.

Price check: $298 @ Amazon