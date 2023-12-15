Huge Walmart sale this weekend — 17 last-minute deals I’d buy

Christmas is getting seriously close. But not to worry, there's still time left to grab the last few things on your shopping list. Walmart is offering a ton of deals on everything from toys to small appliances to apparel.
Right now the Xbox Series X is $349 at Walmart. This is an incredible $150 discount on one of this generation's must-have consoles. If you want to treat a loved one to a unique present, don't miss this sale on Crocs and accessories from $9 at Walmart. Plus the Ninja Air Fryer Max XL for $118 at Walmart will make cooking up a holiday feast quick and easy.
Check out our Walmart promo codes for more ways to save. Plus, see the top Apple deals at Best Buy this week.
Best Walmart holiday deals
Lego sale: deals from $6 @ Walmart
Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $6.99. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Note that Amazon has a similar sale (albeit on different models) with prices from $20.
Price check: deals from $20 @ Amazon
Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart
Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through December. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com which knocks 60% off select styles.
Price check: 60% off @ Crocs.com
Logitech Wireless Mouse: was $12 now $9 @ Walmart
Wireless mice may be a dime a dozen these days, but you can't go wrong with Logitech. This model packs a whopping 18-month battery life, a 10-meter wireless range, and 128-bit encryption between the mouse and the receiver. Just note that its small size may end up feeling a bit cramped for larger hands.
Reebok: deals from $12 @ Walmart
Restock your workout and winter wardrobe during Walmart's holiday sale. The retailer is discounting men's, women's, and kids' Reebok gear. After discount, prices start as low as $10. Pictured is the Reebok Men's Hooded Sweater Fleece Jacket for $19 (was $50).
Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers: was $32 now $14 @ Walmart
Keep your feet toasty this winter with the Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers/Booties. The house shoes are made with high density memory foam along with an anti-shock layer. A rubber sole keeps you from slipping whereas its foldable collar cover keeps your ankles warm and cozy.
Levi's jeans: deals from $18 @ Walmart
Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's apparel down to just $18 during its weekend sale. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. Note that Levi's is taking 50% off sitewide this weekend, albeit on different styles/apparel.
Price check: 50% off @ Levi's
Columbia: deals from $19 @ Walmart
Walmart is slashing the price of a wide selection of Columbia apparel for men and women. After discount, prices start as low as $19. The sale includes jackets, backpacks, fleece sweaters and more.
Price check: deals from $20 @ Amazon
JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds with charging case: was $29 now $24 @ Walmart
JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.
Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Walmart
If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. We still prefer the Streaming Stick 4K, but in our Roku Express 4K Plus review we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it overall impressive.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $42. I recommend the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker (DCM200) on sale for just $59 (pictured, was $89). It features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours.
Price check: Shark from $69 @ Amazon | Ninja from $15 @ Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Bundle: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 is a simple instant camera. There's no smartphone app — you point, shoot and print! Its Fujifilm print papers are relatively affordable and give a vivid and contrasty look.
Price check: $89 @ Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $69 @ Walmart
The Galaxy Buds Live offer great overall sound quality, strong battery life, and lots of handy features within a uniquely comfortable design. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we also said they offer a nice amount of customization options via Samsung's companion app and Galaxy-exclusive features such as hands-free Bixby control.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL: was $169 now $118 @ Walmart
This 5.5-quarter version of Ninja's well-regarded air fryer lets you boost the size without a big rise in price, thanks to Walmart's discounted pricing. You can currently save $40 on this air fryer, which can cook 3 pounds of french fries in one go.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299 now $147 @ Walmart
This lightweight cordless vacuum from Samsung can clean hardwood, tile and rugs with its suction power of up to 150 AW. Featuring an up to 40 minute battery life and 0.8 liter dustbin, this is the perfect budget vacuum to help you clean your entire home.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | sold out @ Samsung
Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): $199 @ Walmart
This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This bundle is just $199.
Price check: $199 @ Target
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 @ Walmart
The Shark AI Ultra is a robot vacuum designed specifically for pet hair. It features a HEPA filtration system that allows it to capture pet hair, dust, dander, and other allergens with ease. It also works on all floor types with the ability to map out your home for precise cleaning. With an extended runtime of up to 120 minutes, your entire house will be clean in one shot.
Price check: $298 @ Amazon
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $329 @ Amazon | $349 @ Best Buy
TCL 65" 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: now $398 @ Walmart
This Walmart-exclusive TCL model packs in Roku's smart platform into a very affordable 65-inch screen. It's going to be slightly more limited in its specs than other models, but it's still a 4K TV for under $400. This is what peak savings look like.
Xbox Series X: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon | $399 @ Best Buy
PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart
The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $60 saving compared to buying both items separately.
Price check: $499 @ Amazon
Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $698 @ Walmart
The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.
Price check: $699 @ Best Buy | $698 @ Amazon
LG C3 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Walmart
The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we highlighted its perfect blacks, stunning contrast and rich, accurate colors. It's also great for gaming thanks to its Game Optimizer features and 120Hz refresh rate. Add in Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote and it's no wonder we awarded it an Editor's Choice.
Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon | $1,299 @ Best Buy