Hurry! Grab an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for just $139

We may be more than halfway through the month, but January sales keep rolling in — and this is one of the best for gamers.

For a limited time, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is just $139 at Microsoft . It's just a hair above its lowest-ever price of $134, so now is a great time to pick one up.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179 now $139 @ Microsoft

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge. Right now the Xbox Elite Series 2 is a massive $40 off at Microsoft.

If you're not a fan of the standard Xbox Series X controller, then the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is a great upgrade. With a high level of customizability and comfort, it's not only the premium controller for Xbox, but one of the best PC game controllers too.

You'll be able to swap out the thumbsticks, D-Pad, and paddles on your controller freely to suit your preferences, and even dive into the Xbox Accessories app to fully remap every button. A new feature for the Elite Series 2 is the ability to program in a shift key — which lets you assign a second set of functions to the buttons when the key is held down.

As well as this, you can even tweak things like the tension of the thumbsticks or shorten hair trigger locks for rapid firing. The controller even has a built-in rechargeable battery that'll last for a strong 40 hours of gameplay on each charge.

If all that wasn't enough for you, this controller is even compatible with Android and iOS. That's right, you can use your Xbox Elite Series 2 controller on the go and enjoy some of the best mobile gaming can offer.