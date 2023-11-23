Hurry! Get $80 off the Insta360 Go 3 for Black Friday in limited time deal

The Black Friday deals are rolling in thick and fast, and there are some awesome deals on action cameras, including from Insta360. If you've been eyeing up an Insta360 Go 3, now's the time to buy one, but you'll need to hurry.

Right now, there's $80 off the Insta360 Go 3 at B&H Photo, but there's a catch: this deal is only for a limited time.

The Insta360 Go 3 is our favorite small action camera and an awesome little piece of kit, so act now if you've been waiting for a deal.

Insta360 Go 3: was $399 now $319 @ B&H Photo

LIMITED TIME DEAL! The Insta360 Go 3 is currently $80 off, making this the perfect time to get one if you've been eyeing up this little action camera. We love the Insta360 Go 3 and awarded it the place of best small action camera in our roundup of the best action cams. It shoots 2.7K and is incredibly small and portable — it's even light enough to be mounted on the peak of a cap.

Remember: this deal is for a limited time so act now!

We love the Insta360 Go 3 and have name it the best small action camera on our list of the best action cameras. In our Insta360 Go 3 review, we praised this camera's lovely looking 2.7K video, unlimited recording and diminutive size.

In fact, this camera is so small that you can mount it on the peak of a cap without it weighing the cap down. In fact, our U.S. Editor In Chief even strapped the earlier model, the Go 2, to his cat.

With the included action pod, this camera has a 170-minute battery life, which is super impressive. The action pod also features a flip up touch screen to make vlogging and selfies super easy.

As this is quite a new action camera, we haven't seen that many great deals on it yet, so you'll definitely want to snap up this deal while it lasts.