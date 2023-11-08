GoPro Black Friday sale — save $85 on the GoPro Hero12 Black

Black Friday deals are already kicking off, and action cam maker GoPro isn't shying away from discounting some of its top products ahead of Black Friday itself.

GoPro is currently offering various deals on its best-selling products, including bundles for its latest flagship (and our favorite) action camera, the Hero12 Black. However, we think the best deal is on the GoPro Hero12 Black plus dual Enduro battery packs and a 1-year GoPro subscription for only $424 — that's a saving of $85. Essentially, the battery pack (usually $59.99) is free, while the GoPro subscription (usually $49.99/year) is currently only $24.99 for the year.

The free battery packs will give you triple the effective battery life, plus a useful USB-C charger. The GoPro subscription gives you unlimited storage of full-resolution photos and videos taken with your GoPro.

GoPro Hero12 Black w/ dual batteries & 1yr subscription: was $509 now $424 @ GoPro

You can currently buy the GoPro Hero12 Black bundled with a dual battery pack and 1-year GoPro subscription for just $424. We love this camera's outstanding video performance and stabilization, as well as the introduction of bluetooth headphone support for audio. The free battery pack is automatically included with the Hero12 Black — but make sure to tick the box for the 1-year subscription to get the full discount.

In our GoPro Hero12 Black review, we named this camera Editor's Choice. It also tops our list of the best action cameras you can buy. Priced at $399 (without the GoPro subscription), it costs $100 less than its predecessor, the Hero11 Black, cost at launch. Despite this, the Hero12 packs the same large 1/1.9-inch sensor with 8:7 aspect ratio, can take 27MP stills and record 5.3K video capability. However, it also adds new features such as support for Bluetooth headphones and a newer image stabilization system, which builds on the already fantastic stabilization of the Hero11.

Battery life is pretty good on the standard GoPro, but the addition of two spare batteries for free is a really good deal and one to swipe up — the battery back will cost you $59 usually. In addition to the spare batteries, the pack also includes a USB-C charging dock, allowing you to charge two batteries while you use a third, so you can always have a fresh battery at hand.

