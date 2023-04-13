Hurry! Apple Watch 7 just crashed to $299 — lowest price ever

There's a slew of Apple Watch deals this morning and as an Apple Watch 8 owner, I'm here to show you the best ones for your money.

Currently, you can get the Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS) on sale for $323 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the deal I'm most excited about because it's $6 cheaper than it was a few days ago and it's a new all-time price low for this model. It's worth noting that Walmart has the Apple Watch 7 (45mm/LTE) on sale for $299 (opens in new tab). That's also an all-time price low and a great pick if you want the larger 45mm model and require LTE connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm/LTE): was $499 now $299 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch Series 7 is still a reliable smart watch, despite being a generation old. It features a bright display, IPX6 certification, and ECG/SPO2 monitoring. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 45mm model with built-in LTE connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $323 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. This is the cheapest Apple Watch 8 deal of all time and $6 cheaper than it was last week.

The Apple Watch 7 is just $24 cheaper than the Apple Watch 8 right now. You can't go wrong with either model, but there are some differences to note. Yes, both models are practically identical in design and hardware, but the Apple Watch 8 has two new features that the Series 7 lacks — a skin temperature sensor and crash detection.

When Apple released the Series 8, it promoted the skin temperature sensor as a tool for cycle and fertility tracking. Your temperature can also be an indicator of illness, so in the future, Apple might develop health features that rely on this temperature reading.

As for crash detection, the Apple Watch Series 8 features two new motion sensors inside, along with updated gyroscopes and accelerometers. These together can sample motion 4x faster than before, so the watch will be able to detect a crash precisely as it happens. If you were in a car crash, the Apple Watch would automatically call emergency services and notify your emergency contacts.

To be fair, I haven't really used any of the new features. So if you want to save a few bucks and get LTE connectivity, the Series 7 is a killer deal. If you prefer having new features, the Series 8 is now at its lowest price ever. Either way, both models will eventually be replaced later this fall when Apple debuts the Apple Watch Series 9.

Still not sure which watch is for you? Make sure to read our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch 7 guide to see the biggest upgrades.