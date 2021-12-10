Hurry! Apple TV 4K just hit lowest price ever in holiday deal

If you know someone who wants a streaming device, and still needs a gift for the holidays, then this deal on the new Apple TV 4K might be for you. Especially since it just hit its lowest price ever.

Right now Amazon is selling the 2021 Apple TV 4K for $149. That’s $30 off the normal price, which is an impressive discount for an Apple device that first arrived back in April.

Get Apple's latest streaming box, and one of the best streaming devices out there, at its lowest ever price. Apple TV 4K can handle video in 4K, HDR and up to 60fps, plus it has Dolby Atmos support and a brand new remote. It's now $30 off at Amazon

Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices out there. Not only can it handle Dolby Atmos alongside 60fps 4K and HDR output, the latest version also comes with the brand new remote. This one has actual navigation buttons, rather than the horrible touch-pad previous Apple TVs employed.

It’s also one of the few streaming devices completely free of advertising. Unlike some devices that try and push you towards one company’s content over others, Apple TV seems happy to just let you watch what you want to watch — even if Apple didn’t make it.

That said, it does come with a three-month free trial to Apple TV Plus. Which should be plenty of time to enjoy Ted Lasso and the other best shows and movies the service has to offer.

The upgrades are minor, compared to the previous Apple TV 4K, and the price is high enough to put plenty of people off. But with $30 off the normal price, the Apple TV becomes a much more enticing purchase.