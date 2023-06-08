Hurry! Amazon just slashed $700 off this 65-inch Sony OLED TV

Want to get your hands on one of the best OLED TVs on the market? Well, now you can do so at a lower price thanks to this TV deal I've just spotted.

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80K OLED TV is just $1,798 at Amazon right now. This model cost $2,499 at launch, so it's been slashed $700 off. Best Buy currently offers the same deal.

Sony 65" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,798 @ Amazon

The Sony A80K OLED uses a powerful cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PS5. It's worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-packed OLED TV. Best Buy offers the same price.

We think the A80K is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and that's thanks to its excellent performance in our Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV review.

In our tests, the Sony Bravia XR A80K reached an excellent 630 nits of brightness, as well as achieving a Delta-E score of 3.1669 and 99.33% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut. Dark and colorful scenes were handled very well, as were details and fast action. We also enjoyed the A80K's wide viewing angles and sharp 4K upscaling.

The A80K also delivers great sound. Dialogue and sound effects came through distinctly, and the A80K's speakers produced a balanced sound profile for music, with strong bass. There's also support for Sony XR Surround and Dolby Atmos.

The Sony A80K is also a decent gaming TV. We measured a lag time of 16.2ms from this TV, which isn't the best out there, but it's not bad. And the A80K has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. If you're a PS5 gamer, you'll also be able to use Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

The Sony Bravia XR A80K is one of the best TVs out there, so I highly recommend picking one up at this price. Or, if you want more options, check out our TV deals coverage.